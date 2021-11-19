ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘New Amsterdam’: Jocko Sims Teases the ‘Complicated’ Midseason Finale & Max Leaving

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

‘New Amsterdam’: Jocko Sims Teases the ‘Complicated’...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9: In a Strange Land

Max and Fuentes’ ongoing battle comes to a head on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9, “In a Strange Land.”. It’s been one thing after another in the war between Max and Fuentes. She’s only concerned with the budget, while Max only wants what’s best for the patients and hospital, money be damned.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Michelle Forbes’ Dr. Veronica Fuentes Leaving New Amsterdam?

‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 witnesses Dr. Veronica Fuentes’ (Michelle Forbes) efforts in turning around the hospital’s fortunes. However, her mindset and decisions have put her at loggerheads with others and turned her into quite an unpopular character. With Fuentes’ actions making her a prime candidate for firing, fans have also expressed concerns about Michelle Forbes’ future on the show. Let’s dive in and find out if Michelle is leaving ‘New Amsterdam,’ shall we?
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×10 Pictures: “Death is the rule. Life is the exception”

New Amsterdam 4×10 “Death is the Rule. Life is the Exception” is a LOT. Like, a whole lot. The pictures kinda tease this, as they show a lot of happiness, and a lot of kissing, which is just …concerning, to say the least? So much happiness on the pictures feels like a trick. If this is what the show is willing to show us, what are they hiding?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, Max & Helen?

Is Ryan Eggold leaving New Amsterdam during season 4? What about Freema Agyeman alongside him? Is there real danger here?. We know that for a lot of people out there, legitimate concern exists based on the storyline we’ve seen as of late. Both Max and Helen both have insisted that they want to go to the UK, where Dr. Sharpe has every intention of completing some of the work she was doing at the end of season 3. Max, in turn, committed to joining her; he doesn’t want to be the same person that he has in the past. He wants to be a little more focused on “joy” and not just taking care of other people rather than himself and those he loves.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocko Sims
tvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’: Max & Brantley vs. Veronica Ends in a Shocking Vote (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 9 “In a Strange Land.”]. After Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) laid off a large number of the staff — including Casey (Alejandro Hernandez), Gladys (Megan Byrne), and Baptiste (Andre Blake) in Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Iggy (Tyler Labine), and Reynolds’ (Jocko Sims) places after Max (Ryan Eggold) fought for them — she’s once again on the (soon-to-be former) medical director’s bad side in the latest New Amsterdam episode. And this time, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) is with Max: Veronica needs to go.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam Boss Breaks Down Max's Big Sharpwin Decision And Challenges Ahead With Veronica Fuentes

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 midseason finale of New Amsterdam, called “Death Is The Rule. Life Is The Exception.”. The fourth season of New Amsterdam hit its midpoint with a superbug ravaging the hospital, and Max and Helen put their travel plans on hold to pitch in to trace the source and find a cure. Max was clearly having some trouble saying goodbye, especially in light of managing the crisis while Veronica Fuentes wasn’t even in New York. He ultimately ran out of time and had to decide: would he stay at New Amsterdam or go build a new life in London with Helen? And what of Fuentes after her move against Max? Well, he made his call, and showrunner David Schulner spoke with CinemaBlend about what happened with Sharpwin and more in the midseason finale, plus what happens next.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s fall finale, it makes sense to want the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 return date over at NBC? Have no fear — we’ve got some more news on that within this article!. So where should things start off here? We suppose it’s by going ahead and getting...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Teases#Max And Helen
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam Star Reveals Relationship Drama On The Way After The Accidental Reveal

The midseason finale of New Amsterdam is just days away, and the latest episode finally dropped the news on Leyla that Bloom had crossed a major line to get her the fifth ED slot as a resident at the hospital, but not because her girlfriend came clean out of a desire to tell the truth. No, Leyla is in on the secret thanks to Reynolds, who accidentally tipped her off when simply trying to praise her for a job well done in surgery. Jocko Sims, who plays Reynolds, opened up to CinemaBlend about the new kind of relationship drama on the way because of the reveal, and his character’s role in it.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×09 Photos: “In A Strange Land”

Another week closer to Max and Helen leaving for London and we’re not excited over it. We’re wondering what one has to do in order to make sure that they stay. What we do love is knowing that neither one of them are going to back off making sure that they do everything that they can for New Amsterdam. This is their home. This is their family. And well, we all see that Dr. Fuentes is ruining what New Amsterdam is.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Hanna’ Season 3 Review: The Story of a Young Super-Assassin Ends Like It Started

“Hanna” never really needed a big conspiracy. The pursuit of answers at the top of a global espionage food chain might have been a spark that lit the flame of both versions of the story, the 2011 film and the Prime Video series wrapping up with Season 3 this week. What has set Amazon’s TV version apart is its ability to sit with what happens to everyone who gets caught in a thorny thicket of high-level assassins. Even at the show’s outset, when Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) was deep into the training that swallowed her entire childhood, the goal was more than...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batwoman Midseason Finale Photos Reveal New Look at Poison Ivy

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Pick Your Poison", the midseason finale episode of Batwoman's third season. As was revealed last week, the episode will involve a stand-off between the Bat Team and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), who has been turned into the new incarnation of Poison Ivy across the season thus far. While it's unclear exactly how that will unfold, the idea of Mary becoming Ivy — especially as Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan) is supposedly lurking in the background — could be fascinating.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch the ‘Gossip Girl’ midseason premiere on HBO Max: Date, cast, trailer

She’s back for her second act this week. The “Gossip Girl” midseason premiere takes place on HBO Max Thursday, Nov. 25. The next few episodes will pick up where the season left off as “Gossip Girl” details all the Upper West Side drama. The first half of the season is available to binge on HBO Max but in case you need a refresher, “Gossip Girl” is about the next generation of Upper East Side private school teens who are under constant social media surveillance.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy