November Prospect Check In

For much of my last few years I had an actual job, I worked third shift. Which had upsides and drawbacks. One of the drawbacks was irregular sleeping patterns. One of the upsides was, when I got up late in the morning, I could follow along with the Cubs’ Dominican Summer League games. After all, nothing much else is going on baseball-wise at 11 in the morning. I’d try to familiarize myself with the players names and hometowns. Even the guys who weren’t playing very much. Or very well. Players develop on their timeframes, not ours. Sometimes, the players who don’t excel early figure it out, eventually.

