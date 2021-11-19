ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What to Watch This Weekend: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Tiger King 2’ and More

By Karla Rodriguez, khal
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of new TV and movies this week. Whether you’re planning to spend the weekend on the couch or looking to hit up your nearest movie theater, there’s plenty to choose from. Movie-goers and HBO Max subscribers can...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Wonder Woman 3’ is officially bringing back Lynda Carter

Wonder Woman 3 is set to bring back original star Lynda Carter following her cameo in the recent second film. The actress, who famously played Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, popped up in a post-credits scene for last year’s Wonder Woman 1984, this time taking on the role of Asteria.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
audacy.com

What to watch this weekend: Cowboys, kings and a lot of stars

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If there's a theme to this weekend's offerings, it's stars. After all, one of the world's biggest movie stars — and arguably Philadelphia's favorite son — is returning not only to the big screen, but every screen with HBO Max thanks to the streamer's hybrid release plan.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Halle Berry
southernillinoisnow.com

Serena and Venus Williams praise King Richard, Wendy Williams replacements, and more

Serena and Venus Williams are overflowing with pride about King Richard, the story of how their father, Richard Williams, groomed them to become tennis superstars. “It’s so cool we get to share with the world everything that my father means to me and our family and all that he’s done for us,” Serena told Variety. “It’s an original story of how a family actually succeeded. I’m so proud that it’s been being told this way,” Venus added.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz Join Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix. Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production. Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations. Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill...
MOVIES
Complex

Keanu Reeves Talks Chances of Him Getting Cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Keanu Reeves, who is set to reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, said “it would be an honor” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new video interview with Esquire, which you can check out up top, Reeves fielded a question about the chances of him ever being in the MCU.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Hbo Max
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Casts Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe

UPDATE (11/23): Britney Spears said she “just shot” for The Idol. It’s unclear if it’s for the upcoming series or a different project of the same name, but it is her first announced project since her conservatorship ended. “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.” ...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘King Richard’

*NOTE: This review was previously part of our Middleburg Film Festival coverage.*. Before Venus and Serena Williams became just Venus & Serena, you were as likely to hear about their demanding, controversial father Richard Williams as the two future tennis greats. The outspoken father was a one-man circus act, fighting with the press, making a fool of himself in front of cameras, and constantly drew attention to himself. When a film about his daughters was announced, from Monsters & Men director Reinaldo Marcus Green, it made perfect sense. To learn it was actually titled King Richard and centered around Richard…well, that felt like an unforced error waiting to happen. Who would want to root for that guy?
TENNIS
hometownsource.com

Smith shines in ‘King Richard’

The tagline for “King Richard,” the new movie about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, is one of the most ostentatious promotional called shots I’ve seen in a while: “Based On The True Story That Will Inspire The World.” It’s a promise apropos of the film’s main character: overbearing, overconfident, not entirely above board — and yet it works out the way he wanted it to in the end, more or less.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
FanSided

Jon Bernthal King Richard releases this weekend in theaters and HBO Max

Jon Bernthal will always hold a special place in TWD Family’s hearts for his role as the hot-headed Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead series. He was a character you loved to hate, which is a nod to Bernthal’s acting chops. Since leaving the series, he has portrayed many roles, impressing us all with his skills as an actor. Up next, we will see him in a different role for the film King Richard.
MOVIES
cheddar.com

What to Stream This Weekend: Ten Rings, Tiger King, Shonda & Jerry

In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Cheddar's Digital Team recommends the streaming premiere of 'Shang-Chi,' prepping for Season 2 of 'Tiger King,' figuring out 'How to Get Away With Murder,' and a classic show about nothing.
WYNNEWOOD, OK
WBAL Radio

Halle Berry becomes an "Icon," King Richard opens, and more

Oscar winner Halle Berry is receiving another special honor, the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B, who co-executive produced the soundtrack of Halle's new film, Bruised, will present the award. “Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved...
CELEBRITIES
orangecountytribune.com

“King Richard” is nearly royal

There have been many sports movies lionizing the accomplishments of great athletes. Rare have been films that delved seriously and thoughtfully into the people that helped those athletes succeed and excel. The “Moneyball” film (2011) starring Brad Pitt about a revolution in baseball strategy was one, and “King Richard,” starring...
TENNIS
thefilmstage.com

NYC Weekend Watch: Hugo, On the Waterfront, Fox and His Friends & More

After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy