Florida won on Saturday, but it sure doesn’t feel like it. The team had to come from behind just to earn a 70-52 win over FCS Samford, who is 4-5 in the Southern Conference, and it allowed 42 points in the first half, the most in program history. The Gators have allowed 175 points in the last four games, their worst mark in a four-game stretch since 1917.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO