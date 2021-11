In one of their more convincing wins of the season, the Indianapolis Colts came away with a 41-15 road victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. This was one well-rounded performance by the Colts on both sides of the ball. Running back Jonathan Taylor led the charge for the Colts offense with the second 200-plus yards from scrimmage performance of his campaign. And to put the cherry on the top with his showing, he recorded five total touchdowns, which is now a new Colts franchise record.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO