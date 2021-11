Halo Infinite is getting more guns in the future, 343 Industries’ Head of Creative Joseph Staten said in a rapid-fire interview with Game Informer yesterday. When asked whether we have seen everything that the game’s armory has to give, the answer was short. “No, you have not,” he said. When asked if players can expect more multiplayer weapons in the game, Staten said he thinks it’s “a pretty safe bet to make.” Due to the rapid-fire nature of the interview, however, the topic wasn’t explored in-depth.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO