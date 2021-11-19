ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers-Jaguars Game Statuses: Mitchell on the outside looking in

By Jacob Hutchinson
knbr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA short week does not appear the recipe for a swift return from surgery. 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a fractured finger on Monday night in the 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery to get a pin placed in that finger...

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers-Jaguars: Kyle Shanahan ‘holding out hope’ that Elijah Mitchell could play, discusses Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon

172 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is officially listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is still hoping that the rookie could play, but the odds are against him.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers' Elijah Mitchell Undergoing Procedure on Finger Injury; Status Unclear

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell underwent a procedure on his broken finger on Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Mitchell's status for Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars in unclear, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. However, doctors appear optimistic he can practice after having the procedure.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s broken finger puts status in doubt

San Francisco 49ers star Elijah Mitchell’s status is “unclear” after needing surgery on a broken finger Tuesday. This is according to NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco. Maiocco added to this tweet, reporting that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not know when Mitchell injured his finger and was not made aware of the injury until this morning.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
profootballrumors.com

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Suffered Finger Fracture

Elijah Mitchell went under the knife today, but there’s still hope that he’ll play this weekend. Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the 49ers running back underwent surgery today on a finger fracture, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle (via Twitter). The team is hoping Mitchell will be able...
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
NFL
SportsGrid

Elijah Mitchell inactive for Week 11 against the Jaguars

Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury. It’s not surprising that Mitchell is out, considering Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-committal about Mitchell’s status leading up to the game this week. In addition, Mitchell was unable to participate in practice this week, aside from some light running. This season, Mitchell leads the team with 560 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game. JaMycal Hasty is also inactive for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Jeff Wilson will be filling the void. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 1,061 total rushing yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jaguars#Rams#Jeff Wilson#American Football#Sermon
Oroville Mercury-Register

49ers’ John Lynch updates Elijah Mitchell’s status, praises Trent Williams’ dominance

SANTA CLARA — Before the 49ers go through a light practice this morning and fly to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game, general manager John Lynch had a few updates to share. Here are five highlights from Lynch’s talk on KNBR 680-AM: On whether running back Elijah Mitchell will play despite missing practices this week because of finger surgery:
NFL
chatsports.com

Elijah Mitchell doubtful to play for 49ers on Sunday

The 49ers are likely to be without their leading rusher when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville on Sunday. Despite suffering a broken finger on his right hand in Monday night’s victory over Los Angeles, San Francisco had remained hopeful that Elijah Mitchell would be able to play on Sunday. That does not appear to be the case as the 49ers have listed Mitchell as doubtful for Sunday.
NFL
SF

Elijah Mitchell Downgraded to Doubtful vs. Jaguars

San Francisco received some deflating news heading into the Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Elijah Mitchell was downgraded to doubtful heading into the weekend. Mitchell suffered a fractured finger in the second quarter of the 49ers Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams and required a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy