Why Do Food Safety Rules Seem to Not Exist for Pizza?

“Authentic” is a sought-after buzzword on food review sites like Yelp. Eateries with this label might be mom and pop shops offering traditional family delicacies or Michelin-star establishments claiming they’ll practically transport guests to the Tuscan countryside to eat just as local Italians would (for the mere price of $200 per person!). The term is a badge of honor for a restaurant to display its professionalism and faithfulness to a region’s cuisine. Looking beyond the surface, though, “authentic food” does not exist. The label has been convoluted to the point of meaninglessness, warped into a marketing ploy to attract bombastic customers or ‘gatekept’ by food snobs to boast their superior cultural literacy on Instagram.
Comments / 0