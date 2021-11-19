ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do Food Safety Rules Seem to Not Exist for Pizza?

By Chris Coleman
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had pizza for lunch the other day and let's just say I probably shouldn't have eaten it -- but I did. I had pizza for dinner one-night last week and I brought the left-overs in for lunch the following day. The only problem was I forgot to bring them in...

Comments / 0

NJ Thanksgiving Pro Tip: Don’t Dip Your Frozen Turkey In The Deep Fryer

Whether or not you're the one preparing the turkey for your Thanksgiving meal this year, it's always important to make sure whoever's in charge is putting safety first. Accidents can happen at any time, we all know this. Accidents that involve cooking are all too common, especially on Thanksgiving. So many things can go wrong, however, if you're going about your day and your process with some common sense, you and everyone present for the Thanksgiving feast are usually safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10 Subtle Ways You Know a Pizza Place in New Jersey is Delicious

The next time you walk into a pizza place in NJ, look for these tell-tale signs that will let you know if it's any good. It's no secret that the Garden State is home to some of the best pizza places in the country. But every New Jerseyan knows there are some subtle things that indicate whether or not the pizza joint is going to be any good. Keep scrolling to learn more about what you should look out for before you walk into an NJ Pizzeria.
RESTAURANTS
