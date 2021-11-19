ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago White Sox purchase the contracts of pitchers Jason Bilous and Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Charlotte

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCJPK_0d2EGyiF00
Bennett Sousa pitches during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Brewers on Feb. 28, 2021, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago White Sox purchased the contracts of pitchers Jason Bilous and Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Friday.

The right-handed Bilous, 24, had a combined 3-8 record with a 5.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 20 starts in 2021 between Class A Winston-Salem (1-1, 2.45 ERA in three starts) and Double-A Birmingham (2-7, 6.51 ERA in 17 starts).

He is 9-22 with a 5.13 ERA and 250 strikeouts in 65 career games (51 starts) during three seasons in the Sox system.

The left-handed Sousa, 26, went 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41 combined relief appearances between Birmingham (0-1, 3.28 ERA in 20 outings) and Charlotte (4-2, 3.97 ERA in 21 appearances) in 2021.

He is 9-9 with a 2.56 ERA with 187 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP in 104 career relief outings in three minor-league seasons with the Sox.

Friday marked the deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man rosters and protect eligible players from the Rule 5 draft. With Friday’s moves, the Sox’s 40-man roster increases to 35.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 moves for the Chicago White Sox this offseason

The Chicago White Sox went all in on the 2021 season. They hired Tony La Russa as their manager with an eye towards winning the World Series, then made the moves they felt necessary to upgrade their pitching staff. Those moves continued at the trading deadline, with Craig Kimbrel being the headlining acquisition as the White Sox felt they had the pieces needed to win a championship.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Correa rumors are very scary

The Chicago White Sox already have their shortstop. Tim Anderson is an elite player on the field and he is an incredible leader off the field. Of all the great players on this roster right now, Tim Anderson has the title of “face of the franchise” and he deserves it. Having that sound player playing that position is very important to success.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Triple A#Brewers#Camelback Ranch#The Chicago White Sox#Era#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Moves need to be made before MLB lockout

In falling short of their goal of winning the World Series, the Chicago White Sox realized that while there is some really good talent on the team there are some holes that need to be filled. The offseason is the time to do that. How much money are they willing to spend and, maybe most important, how much time do they have to get that done?
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 hitter is dominating the Arizona Fall League

The Chicago White Sox has been dealing with high-level prospects for a few years now. Every since the rebuild began in December of 2016, there have been some really good players acquired and developed within the organization. Players like Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jimenez amongst others have all graduated to MLB where they are now stars.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox add an outstanding bullpen arm

The Chicago White Sox needs bullpen help. There are some trades that may happen and there are some people that may go from the bullpen to the starting rotation. Now, they are looking for more people to come in and help out. They made their first move by adding Kendall Graveman to the group.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 New York Mets free agents to consider

Noah Syndergaard captured the MLB headlines when news broke that he inked a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving behind the only Major League team he has ever known in the New York Mets. Now, the Chicago White Sox should be wondering which Mets free agents they can look at.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 L.A. Dodgers pitchers to consider

The Chicago White Sox had some outstanding pitchers step up big for them in 2021. The rotation was loaded and the bullpen had extreme talent. You would like to see the bullpen be even better but nobody should think they were anything other than really good in 2021. They were so good that they helped the White Sox win their division by 13 games.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Snubbed on Rookie of the Year ballot

The Chicago White Sox had a lot of unexpected players step up big in 2021. A few of them were rookies that made a big impact. Of course, when that happens, you want to see them be involved in Rookie of the Year conversations but that wasn’t the case by the time the year ended. The final ballot came out and it didn’t feature a single White Sox rookie.
MLB
nwindianabusiness.com

Mascots for Chicago White Sox, Harlem Globetrotters voted into hall of fame

The mascots for the Chicago White Sox and Harlem Globetrotters are the newest inductees to the National Mascot Hall of Fame. The winners of ‘The Vote” campaign were announced during the HOF’s recent fundraising event. Globie, the official mascot of the Harlem Globetrotters, is a court jester. He was introduced...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Versatile pitcher set to hit the market

Micheal Kopech is slated to move into the starting rotation. Despite the promotion, Rick Hahn has made it clear that Kopech will still be under an innings limit. The Chicago White Sox are going to be cautious with how hard they push him in 2022. The idea of occasionally resting...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Liam Hendriks wins AL Reliever of the Year

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks won his second straight Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year award. Hendriks locked up the award after having a dominant September, holding opponents scoreless for the entire month. He won the award the first time during the...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu won the AL MVP Award a year ago. He followed it up with another productive season for the Chicago White Sox. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that stood out in 2021.

The chants started during the first home series of the season. At least once a game at Guaranteed Rate Field, fans greeted Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu with “MVP! MVP!” when he came to bat. Abreu earned the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award one year ago Friday. He followed up his award-winning season by continuing to be a source of offense in the middle of the ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 grade for Gavin Sheets

The Chicago White Sox are in a good spot with their organizational depth right now. They needed it with some of the injuries that they sustained during the year. There was a solid mix of veterans and young players that stood up big. Gavin Sheets was one of the latest surprises to come of it and he fits in the young player category.
MLB
South Side Sox

White Sox Hitters’ Report Card: 2021

In the first of a three-segment piece, we here at South Side Sox take an in-depth look at the performances of the best (and the worst) of the 2021 White Sox roster. See who passed with honors, needs to improve, needs to repeat, and got expelled, as we examine the hitters and position players.
MLB
soxmachine.com

White Sox could’ve used a little more from their rookie years

Back on April 25, the White Sox thumped the Rangers 8-4. Michael Kopech picked up the win by dominating in a spot start, racking up 10 strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball. Nick Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs from the ninth spot, which raised his average to .308. Yermín Mercedes went 1-for-4 with a walk, which lowered his season slash line to .429/.474/.671, but was still enough to sustain his Rookie of the Month mojo.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lance Lynn comes in 3rd for Cy Young

Pitching was a big asset for the 2021 Chicago White Sox. Lance Lynn was a big reason why as he was one of the best pitchers in the league for most of the year. He was so good that he was nominated along with Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Robbie Ray of the Toronto Blue Jays who both also had outstanding years.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 perfect landing spots for Carlos Rodon

The Chicago White Sox has made Carlos Rodon a free agent after not extending an $18.4 million qualifying offer to the left-hander. Rodon is coming off the best season of his major league career, has a fastball that touches 99 mph, and has MLB super agent Scott Boras representing him. Let the games begin.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy