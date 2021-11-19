Chicago White Sox purchase the contracts of pitchers Jason Bilous and Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Charlotte

Bennett Sousa pitches during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Brewers on Feb. 28, 2021, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago White Sox purchased the contracts of pitchers Jason Bilous and Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Friday.

The right-handed Bilous, 24, had a combined 3-8 record with a 5.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 20 starts in 2021 between Class A Winston-Salem (1-1, 2.45 ERA in three starts) and Double-A Birmingham (2-7, 6.51 ERA in 17 starts).

He is 9-22 with a 5.13 ERA and 250 strikeouts in 65 career games (51 starts) during three seasons in the Sox system.

The left-handed Sousa, 26, went 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41 combined relief appearances between Birmingham (0-1, 3.28 ERA in 20 outings) and Charlotte (4-2, 3.97 ERA in 21 appearances) in 2021.

He is 9-9 with a 2.56 ERA with 187 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP in 104 career relief outings in three minor-league seasons with the Sox.

Friday marked the deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man rosters and protect eligible players from the Rule 5 draft. With Friday’s moves, the Sox’s 40-man roster increases to 35.