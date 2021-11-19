ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige & Nihil Young – Mirage EP

By Dancing Astronaut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare yourself for an immersive sonic journey, rich with moody electronica, deep house, progressive, and melodic techno and trance. Paige and Nihil Young’s three track EP, “Mirage” is aptly titled. A stirring output from these two...

94.5 KATS

The 10 ‘Saxiest’ Rock + Metal Songs, Chosen by Rivers of Nihil’s Adam Biggs

The evolution of Pennsylvania's tech-death/prog metal leaders Rivers of Nihil has been remarkable to watch unfold over the last decade. With their latest album, The Work, they've continued to mature while expanding on the new elements of their style present on 2018's brilliant Where Owls Know My Name — the saxophone. So bassist Adam Biggs is here to school you in the 10 'Saxiest' Rock + Metal Songs.
Must-stream: GRiZ, Subtronics take ‘GRiZtronics’ to ‘Another Level’

After dominating 2019 with “GRiZtronics,” GRiZ and Subtronics have returned with their follow-up, “Another Level.” The single sees the pair of producers head to Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings for the wonky single, which maintains the high energy of their initial outing. “Another Level” is GRiZ’s first release since his seventh studio...
‘The Crown’ shows why Blasterjaxx are the kings of bigroom

Bigroom royalty has returned, as Blasterjaxx unveil “The Crown,” their third clubs-tomping single in just as many weeks. The tune-a-week trend is set to continue up until December 3, when the Dutch duo is set to unveil its much-anticipated Mystica Chapter II EP. What makes Blasterjaxx such a special act...
Fedde Le Grand, Robert Falcon part the skies with new single, ‘Heaven’

There are only a handful of acts in dance music who have been as consistently trendsetting over the years as Dutch tastemaker Fedde Le Grand. A frequent visitor of the global dance charts since his 2006 hit, “Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit,” Fedde’s remained ahead of the curve with his rare ability to merge the mainstream and the underground, as well as his refusal to be boxed into a single genre on the dance music spectrum.
Paige
Dom Dolla and Mansionair showcase production chemistry on ‘Strangers’

Dom Dolla has gifted fans an ID that’s remained a set staple as of late, partnering alongside indie electronic trio Mansionair for “Strangers.” Delicious vocals from Mansionair frontman Jack Froggatt fuse with the infectious house framework giving the song a notable commercial edge. As always, “Strangers” still retains Dolla’s signature blend of tech-house elements to give the single his characteristically distinguished polish. The entire foursome all hailing from down under allowed them to closely collaborate during the pandemic, with Dolla sharing,
REZZ returns with third album, ‘Spiral’

When REZZ first teased the release of Spiral earlier this year, fans were already desperate to get their hands on the record. Led by the single “Chemical Bond,” which saw the prolific producer team up with Deathpact, the first single made the statement that Spiral would deliver everything fans wanted and then some.
Ray Volpe shares live edit of RL Grime’s ‘Core’

Ray Volpe has delivered his highly anticipated flip of RL Grime‘s 2014 trap classic, “Core.” The Long Island-born producer debuted the bootleg at Bass Canyon in August and it’s since caught the attention of bass music’s biggest acts such as DJ Diesel, Kayzo, Wooli, Adventure Club, ILLENIUM and more. Ray...
Blanke and Deathpact team up for new Deadbeats cut, ‘Mitosis’

After giving fans the first taste of his AEON:MODE project, Blanke is returning to Deadbeats once again for a new collaboration with the mysterious Deathpact. Blending elements of drum ‘n’ bass and Deathpact’s signature dark energies, the single manages to create a harmonious balance between soft melodies and hard-hitting bass.
Papa Khan makes his Monstercat debut with ‘The Tide’

Papa Khan has rolled out “The Tide” via Monstercat. One of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 continues to make waves with his revolutionizing sound design with his debut release on the Canadian independent label. The tune, which taps into his emotive production, follows September’s “Wounds,” released via No Copyright Sounds. Sharing some sentiments about the single, the Indonesian producer stated,
Alesso completes two-year road to his holy grail ID from Countdown NYE 2019, ‘Somebody To Use’

Welcome to “Somebody Like You” release day. Before this goes any further, yes we’re aware that’s not the official title of Alesso’s two-year-old ID, but we need a moment to adjust after expectedly growing so attached to the fan-dubbed name. All jokes aside, the wait for the single—now formally known as “Somebody To Use”—has finally come to an end and it goes without saying that it’s permanently enshrined among some of the Swedish house legend’s all-time greatest work. While most grew to know “Somebody To Use” as a fixture in Alesso’s sets, the release has been split into a two-for-one early holiday gift, with Alesso signaling a more lighthearted house rendition as the presiding form and rebranding the live version into what’s now known as the original’s “Toxic Mix.”
Moore Kismet disperses final album single, ‘Call Of The Unicorn’ with Tasha Baxter

Dancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist of 2020, Moore Kismet, has shared the final single from their upcoming album UNIVERSE, “Call Of The Unicorn” with Tasha Baxter. The 16-year old non-binary producer has teased one of our most-anticipated albums of the year, delivering singles such as “Rumor,” “Vendetta For Cupid,” and “Autonomy” with the final single encapsulating the LP ahead of its release. Speaking on the production process of the track, Kismet shared,
Far Out shares second single from upcoming Ophelia Records EP, ‘Ultraviolet’

Far Out is all in. It’s been just over a year since the Canadian producer’s Beyond The Horizon EP made waves and now he’s back, with Seven Lions’ fledging Ophelia Records at his side. After releasing “Waterfall” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova subject RUNN, and Ophelia newcomers RIOT, as the first release from his upcoming EP, Far Out is back with a new trance-inspired collaboration with Mexican producer Leonard A titled “Ultraviolet.” The track combines airy vocals with heavy basslines and euphoric drops, making Ophelia a fitting home for the engulfing new collaboration.
Lemonade Baby offers fourth single of 2021—stream ‘You’re Bad For Me’

Brisbane-born producer Lemonade Baby recently dispatched his fourth single of the calendar year, “You’re Bad For Me.” The indie-house offering arrives via Mammal Sounds Records, right on the heels of “Ex Best Friend,” which landed earlier this year on the same Australian imprint. “You’re Bad For Me” draws from an...
Skytech and Bassjackers Join Forces Big Room Blitz On ‘All My Love’

When two of the biggest names in big room get together you listen. And you turn it up to 11. Polish veteran Skytech and Dutch duo Bassjackers have teamed up “All My Love” a bombastic new single that fuses both outfits distinct sounds for an all-star style. The track comes out of the gate without holding back, going big with the bass lines and bigger with the 80s ephemera. Bassjacker’s signature style starts things off front-and-center with bouncy, upbeat basslines while Skytech‘s retro-wave melodies add creative flair to the festival sized proceedings. Infused with an 80s nostalgia but a 2010 big room style, “All My Love” is guaranteed to feel at home on the festival stage, at the club, or in a pair of headphones.
The Two Fake Blondes release debut album ‘Out of the Darkness’

Husband and wife duo, Hannah and Petey Mac, aka The Two Fake Blondes, only have 2 years under their belts as a production partnership, but their debut album sounds like the pair have decades of collaboration under their belts. Written as a victory lap out of the chaos of 2020, Out of the Darkness is built on a foundation of inspiration and catharsis — from the bittersweet house of “Crash” to the kaleidoscopic “Song For When Ur Sadddd” and everything in between. They explore the wide range of emotions that make us human and find a deep sense of optimism in the process.
Pitchfork

... EP

The music of Mandy, Indiana is war all the time. Bullets fly on “Bottle Episode” and daggers are stared on “Nike of Samothrace.” Frontperson Valentine Caulfield snarls her French-language lyrics with a tone of pent-up rage that sounds like your unnervingly quiet goth cousin finally letting loose; Scott Fair’s noisy yet melodic industrial-pop production carries the percussive heft of Battles and the ear-splitting drone of HEALTH. Drummer Liam Stewart, a former touring member of LoneLady, rounds out the band, and his percussion walks the same line between violent and groovy. The resulting … EP is a deft balance of harsh and playful, danceable and transfixing.
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: How Britney Spears Defied Critics and Reshaped Pop on ‘Blackout’

In the mid-2000s, few people were more famous than Britney Spears. But as she began to stumble in her personal life, the price of the public’s fascination was more than just a few nasty late-night jokes. Paparazzi swarmed Spears’ home and her family, turning the singer into a tabloid punching bag. But when you’re a platinum-selling pop princess, the show goes on even when you desperately need an intermission. In the midst of madness, Spears began recording an album that would become her defining statement, 2007’s Blackout. The latest episode of our Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums revisits...
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
