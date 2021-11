LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is set to close out a three-game home stand to begin the season by hosting Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (2-0) have started a season with two straight wins for the seventh straight year after opening with an 89-74 win over North Florida before taking an 88-62 victory over Grambling State. PVAMU (0-4) fell 72-59 at Oklahoma State on Sunday after playing two games in California last week and against Michigan in Washington D.C. on Saturday. TTU is 7-0 all-time against the Panthers, including a 79-51 win on Dec. 14, 2014 in the last matchup.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO