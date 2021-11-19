ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Tampa public company founder raises $100M for new insurance tech startup

By Lauren Coffey
 6 days ago
The round was hyper local, co-led by two...

Tampa insurance startup nets $100 million in early fundraising

A Tampa insurance tech company has raked in $100 million in early fundraising, one of the highest haul of any Tampa Bay startup. Slide, an upstart insurer designed to build custom policies based on giant caches of detailed underwriting data, closed its Series A funding round earlier this month, after setting an initial goal of $75 million.
TAMPA, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

