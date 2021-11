By many counts, the Buffalo area has made steps toward recovering from the pandemic but still has a way to go. For Timothy Glass, state Department of Labor’s Western New York labor market analyst, looking at the statistics is helpful. The labor force, or number of area residents who are employed or actively looking for jobs, was 530,000 as of last month, according to the latest data. That’s a 4,200 decrease from the month prior and a drop from 533,400 in October 2020 and 539,900 in October 2019.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO