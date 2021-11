With Mitchell Stephens injured and out of the lineup, Joe Veleno is going to get an extended stay on the roster – could he become an NHL regular in that stretch?. When Dylan Larkin missed a few games due to personal reasons, Veleno was brought up to help bolster the center depth. Although he was sent back down to Grand Rapids when the captain returned, he had flashes of excellent play his short stint. He has a goal and an assist in six games with Detroit this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO