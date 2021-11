The Astros don’t have a regular shortstop anymore. Carlos Correa, the star who owned the position for the past seven years, is no longer a member of the team at least for now. For the second year in a row, Houston faces the departure of one of its studs — George Springer, if you’re wondering. To have Correa back, they need to put enough numbers on the table to beat the competition.

