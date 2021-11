Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition currently on display in downtown Dallas — not the one in Arlington), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.

