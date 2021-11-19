Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

Bayern Munich travels to Kyiv, Ukraine in search of another three points in their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. The visitors will be looking to defeat Dynamo Kyiv for the second time in the group stage as they routed their opponents 5-0 in their first meeting. Having already secured progression to the knockout phase of the competition, this match is not a must-win fixture for Bayern but a weekend loss to Augsburg will have them looking to avoid a second defeat in just a few days. Here are five things to watch for ahead of Tuesday’s match.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO