Soccer

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — This time, another goal from Robert...



FanSided

Bayern Munich need better approach in signing midfielders

9The future of two young midfielders at Bayern Munich is likely to be resolved when the winter transfer window opens. Marc Roca and Mickael Cuisance are likely to look for a transfer away from Bavaria to get regular playing time. The duo has found it difficult to get into matchday squads, let alone in the starting XI this season.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: French contingent shine against Kazakhstan

The ongoing international break has been positive for Bayern Munich players. After the exploits from Robert Lewandowski for Poland and the German contingent’s excellent performance against Liechtenstein, the French players from Die Roten’s squad also enjoyed a good evening on Saturday. The defending World Champions sealed their place in the...
FIFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich midfielder wanted on loan by Real Betis

The winter transfer window is set to be busy for Bayern Munich in terms of finding clubs for players that are not satisfied with playing time in the first-team squad. The German Champions may have to reportedly strike a deal with Real Betis with one of their young midfielders. According...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Chelsea monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich winger

The transfer rumour mill is starting to spin just that little bit faster now as we approach another transfer window. The January window usually isn’t as busy as the summer with clubs reluctant to lose players halfway through a season, but there could be a few transfer situations brewing up over the next couple of months that might see some moves happen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robert Lewandowski
FanSided

Alexander Nubel confident about succeeding at Bayern Munich

The loan moves for young players from Bayern Munich have not worked well in the past couple of seasons. However, Alexander Nubel’s move to Monaco does seem to benefit all parties. Nubel can take strides in his development during the two-year loan spell at the French club. Few eyebrows were...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Augsburg are all set to trade tackles against table-toppers of Bundesliga, Bayern Munich in a home game fixture at WWK Arena (i.e) Augsburg Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 1:00 AM as per IST. Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Match Preview.
UEFA
The Guardian

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich slump to surprise defeat at Augsburg

Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg, who struck twice against the run of play in the first half to snatch a memorable victory in the Bavarian derby. Julian Nagelsmann’s side returned from the international break with a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, and dominated possession in the early stages. They were hit by a sucker punch in the 23rd minute when Mads Pedersen powered home a low shot for his first Bundesliga goal.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Bayern Munich hit by fresh Covid scare

Berlin (AFP) – Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have been hit by a fresh Covid-19 scare ahead of Friday’s match at Augsburg, with defender Josip Stanisic and two club employees testing positive for the virus. Stanisic, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on his return to Munich after playing in Croatia’s...
SOCCER
#Bayern Munich#Bavarian#Augsburg#Stun#Ap
FanSided

Bayern Munich paid price for familiar mistakes against Augsburg

Bayern win… Usually. Not the most head-turning statement, albeit a bit too candid. Yet it isn’t untrue; Die Roten possesses a certain air of confidence, steeped in its storied history. The Meisterschale has been raised by the Bavarians for nine seasons in a row as they currently sit atop the mountain in their bid for the tenth. By all accounts, Bayern are winners.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders STUNNED in return to league action as Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn strike in first-half to dent champions' title challenge

Bayern Munich were made to pay from a slow start back after the international break after they were beaten 2-1 away from home by lowly Augsburg. The German champions were stunned by the side who started the match in 16th place with just nine goals in 11 games, falling 2-0 behind thanks to Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn's first-half strikes.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Dortmund closes gap on Bayern; Union wins Berlin derby 2-0

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home against Stuttgart on Saturday. Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann eyes improvement in defense

The competitive football resumed for Bayern Munich after a two-week long international break with the worst possible result on Friday. The defending Bundesliga champions succumbed to the second league defeat of the season as Augsburg clinched a 2-1 win in the Bavarian defeat. The defeat in Augsburg mirrored Bayern’s issues...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five things to watch for in trip to Kyiv

Bayern Munich travels to Kyiv, Ukraine in search of another three points in their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. The visitors will be looking to defeat Dynamo Kyiv for the second time in the group stage as they routed their opponents 5-0 in their first meeting. Having already secured progression to the knockout phase of the competition, this match is not a must-win fixture for Bayern but a weekend loss to Augsburg will have them looking to avoid a second defeat in just a few days. Here are five things to watch for ahead of Tuesday’s match.
UEFA
90min.com

Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Die Roten maintain winning record

Bayern Munich maintained their 100% winning record in this season's Champions League group stages, edging to a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday evening. In bitterly cold, snowy conditions the visitors coped well, keeping Dynamo at arm's length in the first half and sailing into a two-goal lead. A second-half strike for the hosts did cause some anxiety, but the injury-hit German champions managed to hold on.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich grind out win against Dynamo Kyiv

A fantastic acrobatic goal from Robert Lewandowski was the headline act for Bayern Munich in Kyiv during matchday five of the Champions League. The Bavarian club has sealed the top spot in their group with a narrow 2-1 win against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Julian Nagelsmann had to make many...
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich and Freiburg Stumble

Bayern Munich gave a shot in the arm to the rest of the Bundesliga this weekend, injecting new life into the season and allowing Borussia Dortmund back within a single point of the top of the table. Augsburg got in their two jabs before Robert Lewandowski struck back with a shot of his own, proving that no team is immune to his scoring touch. Without Joshua Kimmich, Bayern’s midfield failed to provide a natural defense, allowing Augsburg to breakthrough on goal and give BVB a boost in the title race.
SOCCER
ESPN

Lewandowski leads COVID-hit Bayern Munich to Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev

Bayern Munich, missing half a dozen players to COVID-19 quarantine, edged past Dynamo Kiev 2-1 on Tuesday to secure top spot in Champions League Group E with a game to spare. First-half goals from striker Robert Lewandowski, who struck with a spectacular 14th-minute overhead kick, and Kingsley Coman three minutes from halftime and amid heavy snowfall, put the German champions in front.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three takeaways from 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv

Bayern Munich held off a late rally by Dynamo Kyiv to remain undefeated in the UEFA Champions League group stage. After Bayern was leading 2-0 at halftime, the hosts made things interesting in the second half as they pulled back a goal in the 70th minute and nearly equalized just minutes later in the 74th minute.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Top performances from win in Kyiv

With only a few games left in the Champions League group stage, we can really start to see which teams are in a good run of form and look as if they could go the distance. As of the last matchday, FC Bayern Munich was one of four teams to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
UEFA

