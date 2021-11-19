14 Best Christmas Movie to Watch on HBO Max Before Santa Comes to Town

The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and this year's ad featuring a gay love story is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film 'When Harry met Santa.' Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”

