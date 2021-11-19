Saints' Ty Montgomery: Out with finger injury

The Saints listed Trautman as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee issue. Trautman wasn't known to have been dealing with an injury during Sunday's 40-29 loss to the Eagles, and it wasn't evident in his production either, as he turned in a 5-58-1 receiving line on eight targets. The tight end has taken on a heightened role in the passing game since Trevor Siemian came on in relief of injured starting quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) in Week 8, drawing no fewer than six targets in any of the Saints' last four games. Because New Orleans is facing a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills, Trautman's listing on the injury report may just be an indication that the Saints plan to give him some extra maintenance. The Saints' Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports will provide a better idea whether or not Trautman is trending toward playing Thursday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO