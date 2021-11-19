ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Ty Montgomery: Out with finger injury

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Montgomery (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Montgomery has mostly been a part-time slot receiver this year, but he got a handful of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Tight End Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

Not much went right for the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the bad news from the weekend carried over into Monday when the team learned that a notable tight end suffered a significant injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Saints tight end Adam Trautman...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report

So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.
NFL
#Saints#American Football
The Spun

The Saints Have Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

Few teams have been hit quite as hard by injuries this season as the New Orleans Saints. They suffered another big blow on Thursday. Defensive end Payton Turner, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Turner had missed weeks 7 and 8 with a calf injury before returning on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara absent on updated Saints injury report

Well that’s problematic. Thursday’s updated New Orleans Saints injury report only has bad news before Week 11’s kickoff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Star running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded to join the list of non-participants after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, along with a group that includes starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk as well as quarterback Taysom Hill.
NFL
WTVF

Injury report: Who will be out against the New Orleans Saints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice. The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Injury Notes: Fields, Saints, Seahawks

It sounds like Andy Dalton will be back in the lineup for the Bears on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback is expected to get the start for Chicago later this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (via Twitter). Rookie Justin Fields is currently dealing with a rib injury, thrusting Dalton...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Adam Trautman: Bothered by knee injury

The Saints listed Trautman as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee issue. Trautman wasn't known to have been dealing with an injury during Sunday's 40-29 loss to the Eagles, and it wasn't evident in his production either, as he turned in a 5-58-1 receiving line on eight targets. The tight end has taken on a heightened role in the passing game since Trevor Siemian came on in relief of injured starting quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) in Week 8, drawing no fewer than six targets in any of the Saints' last four games. Because New Orleans is facing a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills, Trautman's listing on the injury report may just be an indication that the Saints plan to give him some extra maintenance. The Saints' Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports will provide a better idea whether or not Trautman is trending toward playing Thursday.
NFL
WWL

Saints injury report: Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport among those out for Thanksgiving clash

NEW ORLEANS — The tumultuousness that has defined the New Orleans Saints 2021 season continues to appear to have no immediate end in sight. The Saints will once again be shorthanded heading into Thursday night's clash with the Buffalo Bills, as the team announced on Wednesday afternoon through the final injury report that they will be without numerous key pieces, including offensive gamechanger Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, both of whom are nursing knee injuries.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 injuries: Alvin Kamara out for Saints on Thanksgiving; Jared Goff questionable for Lions

Week 12 of the NFL is set to be an exciting one with nine games featuring two teams with .500-or-better records, the most such games in Week 12 or later in league history. The appetizer for Sunday's main course will be this year's Thanksgiving games, as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continue their longstanding tradition of hosting a game on the holiday.
NFL

