The Los Angeles Chargers could be without outside linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 on Sunday. Both Bosa and Tillery have been placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their playing status in doubt. It is unknown if they contracted COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus. If it’s the latter, then there’s a chance they can play if they produce two negative results 24 hours apart.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO