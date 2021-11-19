ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Alert: Valkyrie To Launch DeFi Fund on Nov. 22 as CEO Cites ‘Massive Opportunity in the Space’

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMzqZ_0d2E9g8Z00

Crypto firm Valkyrie Investments — which recently launched the second Bitcoin-futures exchange traded fund (ETF) , is launching a decentralized finance (DeFi) fund November 22, “off the back of client demand.”

Find: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021
Explore: Bitcoin-Linked ETFs Are Booming — Could Bitcoin Funds Be the Next ‘Holy Grail’?

The Valkyrie On-Chain DeFi fund will invest in Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Magic and Fantom, among other protocols, Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald told GOBankingRates. The fund was co-founded by Wes Cowan, head of DeFi at Valkyrie, and Will McDonough, vice chairman at Valkyrie, who was previously Tom Brady’s business manager.

DeFi protocols have been around for several years, but usage began to accelerate in the middle of 2020, according to a Goldman Sachs report sent to GOBankingRates. DeFi, a system grounded in cryptocurrency technology, includes many of the same products and services found in the traditional financial system — including credit and lending, trading and exchange, derivatives, and insurance — but no centralized intermediaries, Goldman Sachs’ co-head of Global FX, Rates & EM Strategy Zach Pandl and FX analyst Isabella Rosenberg wrote in the report.

Growth in the market preceded last year’s surge in the price of Bitcoin, and probably contributed to renewed interest in cryptocurrencies generally. Since then, the DeFi ecosystem has expanded dramatically and total value locked — a measure of the market value of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols — has increased to nearly $100 billion today from less than $10 billion in the first half of 2020, according to the report.

More investors are becoming aware of the benefits many protocols provide, from staking and lending to yield farming and more, Wald said, adding that the firm sees “a massive opportunity in this space.”

Related: Newest Marcus by Goldman Sachs Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: November 2021

The growth likely is a product of yield and speculative activity, according to the Goldman Sachs report. “But user adoption may also relate to longer-running trends including digitalization, globalization and declining trust in centralized institutions,” the report noted.

“Overall, the innovations in DeFi show potential for adoption and disruption in existing financial systems. They also demonstrate a compelling use case for blockchains and cryptocurrency technology that should help support market valuations for these assets over time,” according to the report.

Wald explained that they chose the protocols thanks to the firm’s proprietary software it developed to analyze on-chain data.

Asked how this fund is different from competitors’ DeFi funds, Wald explained that Valkyrie is not a passively managed fund “that just holds DeFi tokens and doesn’t actually take advantage of the DeFi on-chain ecosystem.”

More: Understanding the Metaverse and How it Relates to Cryptocurrency

“The Valkyrie Onchain DeFi fund, in addition to investing in the DeFi tokens, holds our assets on-chain,” she said. “This allows us to participate in the upside, while gaining additional yield from lending, liquidity pools, farming & staking in the on-chain DeFi ecosystem. We get the appreciation plus the compounded yield generated from on-chain DeFi participation. In addition to investing in DeFi tokens, the fund will hold assets on-chain.”

The fund will be available to accredited investors in the U.S. and the majority of international countries.

In terms of risks associated with the space, Wald says they are the same as any other digital asset strategy. “Protocols can be volatile, but we see that as a positive rather than a disadvantage,” she stated. “ Volatility is opportunity .”

Last month, the firm launched the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy, which is trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “BTF.”

See: 10 Best ETFs To Buy for Long-Term Growth
Learn: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?

Valkyrie’s ETF aims to solely track the value of Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures, according to Valkyrie. Bitcoin futures, which are agreements to buy or sell an asset in the future at a specific price , are fully regulated in the U.S. on the CME. The goal of the fund — which does not invest directly in Bitcoin — is to track the value of these products in a liquid basket of securities. “By doing so, BTF provides exposure to a wider audience of investors, advisors and more, without the pitfalls and hurdles typically associated with investing directly in crypto assets,” the company said in a statement.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Crypto Alert: Valkyrie To Launch DeFi Fund on Nov. 22 as CEO Cites ‘Massive Opportunity in the Space’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Cowan
Benzinga

$893M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $893,384,989.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3794Ukr8Km4yhc1wcHK9UGyNFodR7R2iga. $893 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qacg7aqnf0zs7sypy93p2xrlv3r6suhpj6wcs4m. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Cryptocurrency#Valkyrie Investments#Ethereum Avalanche#Magic#Global Fx#Goldman Sachs Promoti
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
investmentu.com

CRO Crypto: Making a Crypto.com Coin Price Prediction

The crypto markets have continued to take it on the chin since the latest mini crash. Bitcoin and Ethereum have entered into correction territory. And a lot of altcoins are following suit. But at least one coin stands out for its resistance to current downward pressure: CRO crypto. Some might better know it as the Crypto.com coin, but either way, it’s been on a tear this year.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Crypto Whale Acquires Over 800 Billion SHIB Tokens Despite Shiba Inu Crashing 50%

According to the cryptocurrency investment monitoring tool, WhaleAlert, one cryptocurrency whale seems to be loading up on meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The investor shelled out $36,890,600 to purchase over 850 billion SHIB tokens. The transaction appears to be either an over-the-counter (OTC) trade or a private transaction. This particular...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Over 1M Ethereum Burned: $4.2B Of ETH Destroyed

Over 1 million Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been burned so far thanks to the implementation of the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which rolled out in August as part of the London network software upgrade and started the mass destruction of Ether. What Happened: Ethereum burn data website WatchTheBurn shows...
MARKETS
aithority.com

IoTeX Launches MachineFi, A Combination Of Machine And DeFi That Unlocks Trillion-Dollar Opportunities In The Metaverse

IoTeX is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of MachineFi, an innovative combination of machine and DeFi to monetize machine-driven data, events, and tasks that unlocks a trillion-dollar opportunity in the Metaverse and Web3. MachineFi’s main objective is to transition traditional IoT and machine verticals into MachineFi decentralized applications...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Cryptocurrency: Should Bitcoin mining be curbed in Europe? Swedish authorities say yes

Swedish authorities have called for an EU-wide ban on energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining, which they say threatens targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C under the 2015 Paris Agreement. In an open letter to the European Union, Erik Thedéen, director of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, and Björn Risinger, director of...
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy