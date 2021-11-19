Kirby Smart nearly took a different SEC job in 2015, according to his wife

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart talks about the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee. “Hats off to Tennessee, I think they’ve got a really good football team, I think Josh is doing a great job. It was a tremendous atmosphere to play a college football game in. I was really impressed with that. I can’t say enough about the leaders on this team. You know, after that game against Missouri, to have three guys stand up in the locker room ,and I don’t know what we won, 40-6 or whatever, I don’t know what the score was. But they said it wasn’t acceptable the way we approached the game, the way we handled the game. And I knew right then we were going to be okay this week. Now I still worried a lot. But those guys said those guys better be there to lift, everybody better be on time, and it just took over the team and it permeated trough them all week. And I thought Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we had really good practices. Tough place to play. I think the way the game started, they start that way against people, and we talked to our guys about taking their best shot. But we didn’t come up here to take shots, we came up here to throw them. And our offense came right back with a huge drive, which I thought was huge for us to start that way, and give our defense some confidence, and let us to get our feet underneath us. They did a tremendous job. And I’m proud of the way the guys played.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO