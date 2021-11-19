ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amp Token: Is It A Good Investment?

Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or a seasoned investor, the Amp token may catch your eye as an enticing investment opportunity. Creators first introduced Amp to the market in September 2020, and its value more than quadrupled in its first year. That being said, its value is still around $0.05 per token.

Is Amp Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?

Simply put: yes. Amp’s parent company also created a financial app called Flexa. After introducing Amp, Flexa prioritized the token as its preferred cryptocurrency . This strategic move helped to fuel Amp’s growth over the first year.

Because of Amp’s growth, Flexa can now boast $1.4 billion in transactions processing at a time. With Amp as collateral for any cryptocurrency transactions, there is a guarantee against fraud or defaulting on a contract.

There are at least 41,000 retail locations in the United States that utilize the Flexa platform to process digital transactions, offering some clout to Amp. Anyone who uses a digital wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet can also easily use Amp tokens for transactions.

Why Amp Tokens Are Unique

Amp tokens are unique among cryptocurrencies because they operate as their own smart contracts. Investors can use Amp as collateral for other cryptocurrency transactions like its parent cryptocurrency, Ethereum .

Good To Know

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency, second only to Bitcoin. This offers some security to the Amp token since it is based on the Ethereum network.

What Are Smart Contracts?

Smart contracts are similar to loans in traditional lending. Instead of being manual and requiring steps, processing and approval, smart contracts run as a code based on predetermined rules. Blockchain technology detects when rules are met and initiates the contract.

Smart contracts are a turning point for cryptocurrency because they speed up transaction times. For example, the Ethereum cryptocurrency platform takes 13 transactions each second.

This may not seem like long until you try to check out at the grocery store or buy a cup of coffee. At peak times, it may take even longer to process an Ethereum transaction. Smart contracts cut transaction times down significantly.

Amp’s Price Prediction

Amp cryptocurrency made headlines in June 2021 when a third of the top cryptocurrencies crashed in value by nearly half. Amp and two other cryptocurrencies were the only three to gain value during the same period. But what is the future outlook?

Experts expect Amp cryptocurrency to reach $0.085 by the end of the year and $0.10 early in 2022. This indicates a good short-term return for investors. With cryptocurrency influencers like the Winklevoss twins investing in Flexa and Amp, there may be enough credibility for Amp to continue growing. With that in mind, experts predict that Amp could reach a value of $0.50 per token by 2025.

Final Take

As with all cryptocurrencies, investors should have a long-term strategy in mind. Amp is creating enough buzz that it is worth taking a chance on. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Amp is that it is entering the market on the ground floor of smart contracts, helping to lay the foundation for the future of cryptocurrency.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amp Token: Is It A Good Investment?

