ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Deer caused about three times the reimbursable damage compared to wolves in state last year

By Guest Author
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQBBc_0d2E8nHR00

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received claims for more than three times the amount of damage caused by deer compared to wolves last year, a review of DNR records by The Badger Project found.

In a state with over 1.8 million deer and just over 1,000 wolves, that ratio of claims has stayed relatively stable over the last 10 years, according to the DNR.

Damage claims from all animals except wolves totaled more than $1.2 million in 2020, according to DNR records. Most claims are requests from farmers for a reimbursement of damages to crops.

The DNR paid out about $850,000 of the $1.2 million in 2020 either because claims were denied, fell under the $500 deductible or because compensation is capped at $10,000 per farm per year.

The majority of the claims, more than $760,000, were attributed to deer. Geese caused the second-most damage with about $230,000 in claims, while bears were blamed for about $200,000 in damage.

Seven animal species are covered under the DNR’s Wisconsin Damage Abatement and Claims Program — deer, bear, turkey, goose, elk, sandhill cranes and cougars. But no claims have been submitted for cranes or cougars since at least 2010.

In a separate program for wolves, the DNR said it paid out about $200,000 in damages caused by the canines in 2020.

Claims for wolves, elk and geese have increased slightly in recent years, while claims for deer and bears have decreased.

Scott Hygnstrom, a UW-Stevens Point wildlife professor, said prevention strategies have reduced damages caused by deer in Wisconsin.

“Abatement strategies do work pretty well — if we can put in an ounce of prevention to save a pound of cure, that’s a pretty good move in my book,” Hygnstrom said. “I always look at it as an integrated approach — herd management is where we start, but in addition, we have fencing, habitat modification, frightening and scent repellents among other options.”

Hygnstrom was the first coordinator of the WDACP from 1983 to 1985.

Claims under the DNR program cover damage to a wide variety of crops, including commercial seedings, crops that have been harvested but not removed, orchard trees, beehives, livestock and crops or grasses grown for use by a bird hunting preserve, said DNR Communications Director Sarah Hoye.

The DNR does not reimburse for car crashes with wildlife. Deer cause thousands of crashes each year in Wisconsin, according to the DNR, leading to millions in damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37csCM_0d2E8nHR00
A gray wolf. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Wolf damages

The gray wolf remains a flashpoint in Wisconsin, and opponents grumble about the pack predator’s protected federal status on the Endangered Species list, especially when they kill or injure livestock. The wolf population in the state has slowly grown in the state in recent years, DNR estimates show. But appraised damage by deer is often much greater than wolves — damage claims for deer totaled $760,000 in 2020, more than triple the nearly $200,000 paid out for damage caused by wolves that year.

While wolf damages have risen in tandem with the population since the wolf damage abatement program started in 1985, payments have stayed relatively stable since 2010, at about $150,000-$200,000 per year, according to DNR documents.

Damage caused by wolves is mostly to livestock — calves are the most frequent, with nearly $83,000 in damages paid out to farms for 94 missing or dead calves in 2020, according to the DNR. Those 94 calves are equivalent to about .01 percent of all calves in Wisconsin.

“There’s an old phrase, ‘it depends on whose ox is getting gored’, which makes a lot of sense here,” Hygnstrom said. “If you’re a beef producer with wolves in the immediate vicinity that take calves every year, it can still be a big problem.”

Wisconsin is also the only state to compensate hunters for hounds killed or hurt by wolves, with $72,500 paid to hunters in 2020 for dead hounds and another $5,000 for vet fees.

“The majority of those hounds are bear dogs, because bear dogs are taught to (chase) bears in July around the same time wolves are removing pups from dens and establishing rendezvous sites,” Hygnstrom said. “If a dog runs through one of those sites, they will be viciously attacked.”

Damage Payouts

Wildlife damaged more than 3,600 acres of land in 2020, according to the DNR. That’s equivalent to about .02 percent of Wisconsin farmland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emkDC_0d2E8nHR00
Scott Hygnstrom, a UW-Stevens Point wildlife professor, said prevention strategies have decreased damages caused by deer in Wisconsin.

Both non-wolf wildlife claims submitted and compensation paid rose slightly from 2019, but overall both were down from the high point in 2013 when more than $2.1 million in claims were submitted and more than $1.3 million paid out.

Annual claims for deer damages went down nearly $1 million over that time period despite the deer population continuing to expand, according to DNR counts.

“Oftentimes the level of damage tracks with the deer density in the state, and while the population has grown some in the last 10 years it’s been hanging around 1.5 million deer,” Hygnstrom said. “If we can manage our deer densities at proper and acceptable levels, then everyone wins.”

Wildlife damage payments are funded using revenue from hunting license sales, Hoye said. A surcharge is added to each hunting license to pay for the program.

Compensation to farmers can be a direct payment for crops lost or crop protection strategies, according to DNR records. Trapping and temporary fencing are two common crop protection practices employed by the DNR, while hunting licenses are also granted to cull problem animals.

The largest culling in 2020 was 99 geese by one Dodge County farm, according to DNR documents The Badger Project received in a records request. The second-largest culling was from a farm in Trempealeau County that killed 44 deer. In total, five farms harvested more than 25 deer each, according to DNR records.

“There will always be some farms that have a perfect habitat for deer right next to their land,”. Hygnstrom said. “Oftentimes the best solution is to just have farmers deal with the problem proactively, both to get rid of offending deer and to pacify farmers by assuring them that they have a tool to fix their problem.”

Deer harvested with shooting permits have to be field-dressed before being turned over to the DNR for processing, Hygnstrom said. Those deer are then donated to local food pantries.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
hngnews.com

Deer license sales on pace of last year's spike

Standing in his bait shop only a few steps away from the Rock River, Brian Huser finished helping a customer during a steady morning. “So far, so good,” he said. “That’s about all I’ve done all week here is sell licenses.”. People were not quite ready to put away their...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago. The state Department of Natural Resources says hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That’s a decrease of 14% overall. Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks...
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin deer hunt numbers down so far in 2021

The WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network this week reports that the state’s deer harvest is down so far in 2021 compared to 2020. On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Eric Lobner, DNR’s Wildlife Management Program director, in a virtual news conference said the opening weekend gun deer harvest this year is down about 14 percent compared to last year.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota deer harvest lags last year; license sales flat

Deer harvests are down in Minnesota and Wisconsin compared to last year, though license sales in both states remain relatively flat year to year. Total harvest for Minnesota's firearms A season was 131,068 as of Wednesday morning, which is down 8% from last year and 10% from the five-year mean.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ktwb.com

South Dakota road fatalities up compared to same time last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The number of fatalities on South Dakota roads have increased compared to last year. According to DriveSafeSD, there have been 137 lives lost so far this year, up nearly 5% from the same time in 2020. Speed has played a factor in 28 of those...
TRAFFIC
WSAW

Gun deer season harvest down 14% from last year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly halfway into the 170th gun deer hunt deer license sales are down 1.5%. The DNR said more hunters are taking part in archery and crossbow hunting. Overall, deer registration is low. “Antlered and antlerless registration is down about 14% overall,” said Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point researches solutions for disposal of CWD-infected deer

One of the challenges in dealing with chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain infection in deer, elk, moose, reindeer and caribou, is the disposal of infected animals. A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, UW Madison, Michigan State University and the Wisconsin and Michigan Departments of Natural Resources is working to find a less expensive and more sustainable solution through composting.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Deer#Reimbursement#Goose#Dnr Records#The Badger Project#Cougars#Uw
WausauPilot

2022 State Park And Forest admission stickers and trail passes available for purchase on Nov. 26

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the 2022 state park and forest admission passes will go on sale Nov. 26. Get ahead of the fun and give those looking to find an adventure access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

Traveler Reported Missing From Iowa Found Safe

(Undated) -- A man reported missing from Iowa has been found safe in Missouri. Eighty-one-year-old Mitchell Riley and his wife had been driving two vehicles, from Minnesota Wednesday night when they became separated in Iowa, after pulling into an I-35 rest area in northern Polk County. Police say Riley was found in good health in Manchester, Missouri Thursday and is being reunited with his family.
IOWA STATE
KDHL AM 920

This Year’s 9-Day Deer Harvest Down Compared to 2020

The Minnesota DNR is reporting more than 120,000 deer harvested during the 9-day firearms deer season this year. Those numbers are down 10.5% compared to 2020 when more than 135,200 deer were harvested. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says weather this past weekend was much more conducive for deer hunting but less people appeared to participate. Schmitt says the majority of people choose to go out the first weekend.
ARCHERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WausauPilot

ATV/UTV riders: Think smart before you start during gun deer season

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to ride safely when using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs) during their hunt this year. Since January 2021, 41 people have died in ATV and UTV-related crashes. Most of the incidents involved people not wearing a...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol: 'Be alert' for deer this time of year

OHIO — Ohio drivers have been in more than 100,000 deer related accidents since 2016 according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mating season is causing deer to be more unpredictable, causing accidents. Ohio State Highway Patrol says swerving to avoid deer could put you in a dangerous situation. Some auto...
OHIO STATE
WausauPilot

The love of cheese on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Long touted as the home of America’s cheese, Wisconsin is a powerhouse both nationally and internationally, producing some of the finest varieties the world has ever seen. Whether idolized in foam-sculpted hat form, packaged as-is or deep fried and served bubbling hot, cheese is the state’s food mascot, and it’s consumed in mass quantities in homes, restaurants, sporting events and festivals throughout Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen continued a tradition of Wisconsin running backs steamrolling Nebraska defenses. Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory Saturday. Wisconsin has beaten...
NEBRASKA STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy