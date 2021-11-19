National Women's Soccer League union president talks next steps

In the midst of a 2021 fall season, CSI’s head coach looks for new stellar players. CSI’s women’s soccer is currently in the middle of a 3-10-1 season yet, first year head coach Brendan Guzman has already begun to look for strikers who can provide the team with the ability to achieve their overarching goal. In his scouting, Guzman has sought out girls from High Schools in Staten Island, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, all he looks for are girls who are going to make his team the top college soccer program in the city.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO