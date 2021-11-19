ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justus Rosenberg, professor who helped artists escape Nazi Germany, dies at 100

By Vincent Acovino
 6 days ago

For almost 60 years, Justus Rosenberg was a...

“I think of my life,” Justus Rosenberg once told an interviewer, “as what the French call concours de circonstances — a confluence of circumstances.”. Those circumstances took Dr. Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the U.S. journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and André Breton.
