ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Indictment issued in reported assault on Hunt County jail officer

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago

A local man man has been indicted for allegedly attacking two employees of the Hunt County Detention Center, seriously injuring one of them, during an incident at the jail in August.

The Hunt County grand jury Friday issued the indictment for aggravated assault against a public servant for Branden Laray Galloway, 42, of Greenville.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement concerning the alleged assault, indicating that a medical officer at the Hunt County Jail was injured on the morning of Aug.19, 2021, while performing her routine duties.

Galloway, an inmate at the time, struck the officer, knocking her to the ground, leaving her unconscious.

The sheriff’s office reported indicated Galloway continued the assault while the officer remained on the ground unconscious.

In the process of restraining Galloway, another officer was injured. That officer was treated and released the same day at a local hospital.

The charge of aggravated assault against a public servant is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hunt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hunt County, TX
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
CHINA
The Hill

EU to propose ban on flights from southern Africa over new variant

The European Union (EU) has proposed a ban on flights from the southern Africa region over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Prison#Grand Jury
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
86
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy