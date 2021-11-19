ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Western Henrico Rotary Club recognizes first-responders for ‘Service Above Self’

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tcla_0d2E4l5T00

Since 2016, the Western Henrico Rotary Club has celebrated first responders with a “Service Above Self” award, recognizing those who not only stand out in the field of public safety, but who also actively give back to their communities. At the Nov. 16 meeting, the club honored both 2019 and 2020 recipients of the award, since last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Presiding during the ceremony were WHRC President Bernie Curlee and awards committee chairman Bill Subramaniam. Henrico Police Chief Eric English and Henrico Deputy Fire Chief Thomas La Belle introduced the recipients for their respective agencies, and awards were presented by WHRC past presidents Jim Heck and Bard Kirkpatrick. Recipients also received donations from WHRC benefiting their designated charities, and each recipient was given the opportunity to discuss the charity for which they volunteer.

The 2019 Service Above Self recipients included Firefighter Tyrice Safewright and Detective Adam Leonard of Henrico Police, whose designated charities were (respectively) Central Virginia Burn Camp and Cancer LINC.

Sgt. Michelle Sheehan of Henrico Division of Police, who has been involved with Henrico Police Athletic League since its founding in 2007, received the 2020 Service Above Self Award. Firefighter Mark Germeroth and Lt. Michele Greep shared the 2020 award for Henrico Fire; Greep volunteers for Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates and Germeroth (who could not be present for the ceremony) volunteers for Henrico CASA.

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain chamber's 108th annual meeting will honor six; also recognize first responders, healthcare workers

NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual meeting and dinner this Thursday. “We’ll be having it at the Crystal Ballroom on Farmington Avenue, which is a fantastic location. Within the last five years it has been totally rebuilt and it’s just a spectacular venue for the event at this time,” said Bill Moore, chamber president.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Local News

Community leaders recognized for service above self

In a celebrative event on November 11th at the Creamery on Birch Street, the Longwood Rotary, Rotary of Kennett Square and Light Rotary recognized 3 outstanding leaders whose ‘Service Above Self’ has made a significant and long-lasting contribution to our community. They received the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship Award. Their...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cancer#Charities#Henrico Casa
theperrynews.com

Rotary Club seeks nominations for 2021 Civil Servant of Year

The Perry Rotary Club will once again honor a deserving individual as its Civil Servant of the Year for 2021. Individuals who work/volunteer or live in Perry are eligible for the award. Individuals from the following areas of work are eligible for this award:. Law enforcement. Fire Department. Ambulance squad.
PERRY, IA
heraldstaronline.com

Chamber recognizes several for service

FOLLANSBEE — As guest speaker for the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Wednesday, Pat Ford said he feels blessed to be a friend of the city because its citizens are there not only when it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments of their neighbors but also to help in times of crisis.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon's Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of service

The Mount Vernon Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Grand Willow. "We toasted the legacy of service set by those who came before us, particularly Pat Grenfell, our beloved club member who passed away two weeks ago," the group said in a Facebook post. "Pat was an integral member of the club, active in planning this celebration to her last days.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Coastal View

CEO of Boys and Girls Club speaks to Rotary

Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara County, spoke to the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning last week about the club’s operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the club closed its doors on March 13, 2020 – but instead of allowing...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Du Quoin Evening Call

Memorial Hospital recognizes employees for their service

Though unable to hold its annual large, in-person celebration, Memorial Hospital recently presented service awards individually to employees. CEO Brett Bollmann presented recipients with their Service Awards during the week of Nov. 1. The following employees received Service Awards:. • 5 years: Pollyanna Bert, Soleil Brunkhorst, Melissa Collins, Amanda Draves,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Morning Journal

Elyria Rotary Club joins collaboration for Valor Home expansion

Elyria Rotary Club announced Nov. 9 its collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Amherst, Elyria Sunrise, Lorain, North Coast, Oberlin and Vermilion in contributing to the Valor Home Lorain expansion “Hope for Heroes” Project, according to a news release. In the United States, female veterans are the fastest growing homeless...
LORAIN, OH
Journal & Sunday Journal

Rotary Club of Martinsburg holds special Veteran’s Day program

MARTINSBURG – Veterans around the Eastern Panhandle were celebrated on Thursday, including at the Rotary Club of Martinsburg, with a program that featured six presentations. Several veteran guests were in attendance with Rotary members and were introduced and thanked by the audience during the program. To begin the presentations, a...
MARTINSBURG, WV
losalamosreporter.com

Rotary: LAHS Interact Club Members Sort Supplies For Delivery To Navajo Nation

LAHS Interact Club members met Thursday to sort supplies for delivery to the Navajo Nation. Photo by Oliver Morris. LAHS Interactors organized water, non-perishable foods, and hygiene products for transport to the Navajo Nation as part of a grant received by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Oliver Morris.
CHARITIES
Tehechapi News

Rotary recognizes Jacobsen students

Recently the Rotary Club of Tehachapi recognized 25 Jacobsen Middle School 7th and 8th grade students for meeting goals last spring in Rotary’s Student Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) program. These students raised their total GPA by at least .5 with no F grades. These students were rewarded with a certificate,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Chester County Independent

“It became service above self.”

General Johnson speaks at local Veteran’s Day Program 2021. Each year on November 11, Americans honor veterans of the United States throughout history. Veterans, regardless of the war they fought, regardless of their military rank and regardless of the branch they served in, all deserve recognition, thanks and honor for their service.
HENDERSON, TN
Post-Searchlight

Rotary Club welcomes District Governor

The Bainbridge Rotary Club met at the Bainbridge Country Club this Tuesday for their weekly meeting. This week’s scheduled speaker was Rotary District Governor Mary Ligon, who spoke on several aspects of Rotary’s mission. According to Ligon, Rotary’s official vision is, “Together, we see a world where people unite, to...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson Rotary Club honors November Student Rotarians

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club honored three Jefferson High School seniors Wednesday as the Student Rotarians for the month of November. The honorees were selected for their scholarship, leadership and service to the community. The November honorees were David Neitzel, Kate Utrie and Eddy Rodriguez, all of Jefferson. Neitzel...
JEFFERSON, WI
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Veterans program recognizes service to country

U.S. Marine veteran Trey McMillan, far left, joined U.S. Army veterans Don Davis, center, and Michael Sibberson in honoring the flag during the national anthem portion of the Veterans Day appreciation ceremony held by Lampasas Middle School on Wednesday. MONIQUE BRAND | DISPATCH RECORD.
LAMPASAS, TX
santaynezvalleystar.com

Solvang Rotary Club receives proclamation for World Polio Day efforts

The ninth annual World Polio Day was celebrated Oct. 24 by Solvang Rotary Club and other clubs around the world. The City of Solvang issued a proclamation on Oct. 11 at its City Council meeting recognizing the club for its fundraising efforts towards the international PolioPlus Campaign. Rotary International launched...
SOLVANG, CA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy