Western Henrico Rotary Club recognizes first-responders for ‘Service Above Self’

Since 2016, the Western Henrico Rotary Club has celebrated first responders with a “Service Above Self” award, recognizing those who not only stand out in the field of public safety, but who also actively give back to their communities. At the Nov. 16 meeting, the club honored both 2019 and 2020 recipients of the award, since last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Presiding during the ceremony were WHRC President Bernie Curlee and awards committee chairman Bill Subramaniam. Henrico Police Chief Eric English and Henrico Deputy Fire Chief Thomas La Belle introduced the recipients for their respective agencies, and awards were presented by WHRC past presidents Jim Heck and Bard Kirkpatrick. Recipients also received donations from WHRC benefiting their designated charities, and each recipient was given the opportunity to discuss the charity for which they volunteer.

The 2019 Service Above Self recipients included Firefighter Tyrice Safewright and Detective Adam Leonard of Henrico Police, whose designated charities were (respectively) Central Virginia Burn Camp and Cancer LINC.

Sgt. Michelle Sheehan of Henrico Division of Police, who has been involved with Henrico Police Athletic League since its founding in 2007, received the 2020 Service Above Self Award. Firefighter Mark Germeroth and Lt. Michele Greep shared the 2020 award for Henrico Fire; Greep volunteers for Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates and Germeroth (who could not be present for the ceremony) volunteers for Henrico CASA.