Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 midseason finale of New Amsterdam, called “Death Is The Rule. Life Is The Exception.”. The fourth season of New Amsterdam hit its midpoint with a superbug ravaging the hospital, and Max and Helen put their travel plans on hold to pitch in to trace the source and find a cure. Max was clearly having some trouble saying goodbye, especially in light of managing the crisis while Veronica Fuentes wasn’t even in New York. He ultimately ran out of time and had to decide: would he stay at New Amsterdam or go build a new life in London with Helen? And what of Fuentes after her move against Max? Well, he made his call, and showrunner David Schulner spoke with CinemaBlend about what happened with Sharpwin and more in the midseason finale, plus what happens next.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO