Biden bestows annual Thanksgiving pardon: 'Turkey is infrastructure'

Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden .

”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to a crowd of onlookers during some fowl-filled remarks.

"Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted," Biden said.

The feathered twosome, raised in Indiana, joined Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House for the 74th instance of the annual tradition.

"I have to admit to you — my wife doesn't like me to admit it — that's what I like for lunch: peanut butter and jelly," Biden said of the duo's names, which were voted on by schoolchildren.

"Secretary Buttigieg couldn't be here today, but I'm sorry for Pete and Chasten, Peanut Butter and Jelly are now the new Indiana power couple," Biden joked about the Transportation Secretary, who is also the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and his husband.

"Folks, turkey is infrastructure," Biden said as the animals weighed in with some gobbles. "Peanut Butter and Jelly are going to help build back the butterball."

The event came just hours after the president underwent a routine colonoscopy and physical ahead of his 79th birthday on Saturday. Biden made no reference to the trip to Walter Reed National Medical Center. Asked by a reporter what he was most thankful for this Thanksgiving, he replied he had "a lot to be thankful for."

While Biden officially pardoned only Peanut Butter, both birds will head to Purdue University to live out their days away from the Thanksgiving table.