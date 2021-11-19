ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden bestows annual Thanksgiving pardon: 'Turkey is infrastructure'

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADLXJ_0d2E32tc00

Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden .

”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to a crowd of onlookers during some fowl-filled remarks.

"Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted," Biden said.

The feathered twosome, raised in Indiana, joined Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House for the 74th instance of the annual tradition.

"I have to admit to you — my wife doesn't like me to admit it — that's what I like for lunch: peanut butter and jelly," Biden said of the duo's names, which were voted on by schoolchildren.

"Secretary Buttigieg couldn't be here today, but I'm sorry for Pete and Chasten, Peanut Butter and Jelly are now the new Indiana power couple," Biden joked about the Transportation Secretary, who is also the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and his husband.

"Folks, turkey is infrastructure," Biden said as the animals weighed in with some gobbles. "Peanut Butter and Jelly are going to help build back the butterball."

The event came just hours after the president underwent a routine colonoscopy and physical ahead of his 79th birthday on Saturday. Biden made no reference to the trip to Walter Reed National Medical Center. Asked by a reporter what he was most thankful for this Thanksgiving, he replied he had "a lot to be thankful for."

While Biden officially pardoned only Peanut Butter, both birds will head to Purdue University to live out their days away from the Thanksgiving table.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Washington Post

Biden pardons his first turkeys — but who will pardon his bad jokes?

Joe Biden kicked off the holiday season Friday with the first pardon of his presidency — which went to turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly. The Rose Garden ceremony was sandwiched between Biden’s colonoscopy that morning and a trip to Delaware where he will celebrate his 79th birthday Saturday. The tryptophan jokes write themselves. (Go ahead. We’ll wait.)
POTUS
US News and World Report

Upbeat Biden Serves Turkeys a Side of Politics With Their Pardons

In 2021 America, even Thanksgiving turkeys are White House talking points. President Joe Biden, in what has become an annual affair, pardoned two turkeys (Peanut Butter and Jelly) Friday in what he said was an important tradition for a country grappling with loss and uncertainty. And he couldn't help slipping...
POTUS
95.3 MNC

Purdue University to become home to this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey once pardoned by President Biden

Purdue University will become home to this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate once they are pardoned by President Biden. The university’s Department of Animal Sciences in the College of Agriculture will provide a home and care for the birds following this week’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Infrastructure#Two Turkeys#Jelly#Purdue University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
fox40jackson.com

Is Biden ‘cognitively fit’? Americans deserve to know, Dr. Ronny Jackson says

The lack of a cognitive test during President Biden’s recent physical exam drew scrutiny from Fox News host Laura Ingram on Monday night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle” – so she sought insight from U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who in the past has been a White House physician, including to former President Donald Trump.
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

393K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy