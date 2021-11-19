ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus Features Sets Supernatural Horror Thriller 'You Won't Be Alone' For Jan. 2022 Release

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Focus Features is planning a moderate release of You Won’t Be Alone on Friday, January 28, 2022 domestically in theaters.

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, the film follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human. The witch will be played by different actors and the film will include an old Macedonian dialect.

The film is directed and written by Goran Stolevski. It stars Noomi Rapace ( The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo ), BAFTA-winner Anamaria Marinca ( 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days ), Alice Englert ( Ratched ), Carloto Cotta ( Tabu ), Félix Maritaud ( Sauvage ) and Sara Klimoska (Milcho Manchevski’s Willow ).

Producers are Kristina Ceyton ( The Babadook and The Nightingale) and Sam Jennings ( Cargo ).

Focus pre-bought world rights to the under-the-radar supernatural-horror early last year just after it had wrapped filming in Serbia. Focus will handle domestic and Universal Pictures International will handle international territories

The movie marks the feature debut of Australian-Macedonian writer-director Goran Stolevski, whose short film Would You Look At Her won Best International Short Film at 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

