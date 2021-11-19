ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Mallory Pugh Clears COVID-19 Protocols, to Play in NWSL Final

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFdgw_0d2E0O7i00

Chicago Red Stars’ forward Mallory Pugh will play in the National Women's Soccer League Championship game on Saturday, according to Just Women's Sports.

The NWSL MVP runner-up reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols after entering them before last Sunday's semifinal against the Thorns. She was later joined by defender Kayla Sharples in protocols. Pugh was reportedly at practice on Friday.

Red Stars head coach Rory Dames was uncertain about both players' availability as on Monday. While he did not say whether they tested positive, he did say they have remained symptom-free.

Under the league's COVID-19 protocols, players who test positive for COVID-19 must clear a 10-day isolation period before being able to return to play. If they do not test positive, they are able to return if negative tests are produced on day five and seven of quarantine.

The Red Stars and Washington Spirit will face off on Saturday for the title at 12 p.m. ET on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Pat Shurmur won’t coach Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Broncos will have to find a substitute play-caller for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur won’t coach the game due to COVID-19 protocols. With coaches needing to be vaccinated to be around players, Shurmur has presumably tested positive for the virus.
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has met the return-to-play protocols set by the NFL and the NFLPA. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources tell him the MVP quarterback has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 after testing positive for it it on November 2nd. If cleared,...
NFL
Myhighplains.com

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving

The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday. The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

NWSL Final Set: Washington and Chicago to play for 2021 title

The 2021 NWSL final is set. On Saturday, the Washington Spirit will take on the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky (CBS, 12pm ET). The championship game – which was initially slated for Portland, Oregon – was moved to Louisville after players raised issues about the 9am local start time on the west coast (the result of the TV window on CBS). In October, the NWSL and NWSL Players Association announced the venue change in a joint statement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Senators COVID-19 outbreak: NHL reportedly postpones team's next three games as 10 players enter protocol

Due to a high number of Ottawa Senators players currently testing positive for COVID-19, the NHL will reportedly postpone the team's next three games. Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday's upcoming home game against the New York Rangers will all be postponed due to the outbreak, according to TSN.
NHL
knightsonice.com

Jonathan Marchessault in COVID-19 protocol

On Tuesday morning, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that Jonathan Marchessault had entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Marchessault joins William Carrier on the list and will be inactive for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Carrier, who entered protocol on Monday, will be out the minimum 10 days, coach Pete DeBoer announced.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Kayla Sharples
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Soccer League#Just Women S Sports#Thorns#Washington Spirit#Cbs
Sports Illustrated

NFL’s Thanksgiving Schedule Leaves Room for Elite Women’s Hoops

Hey all, it’s Josh Rosenblat, SI’s newsletter editor, here. I’ll be captaining today’s edition of SI Guide, but first I just wanted to say thank you. We appreciate your support of this newsletter (and our other newsletters, too). With that, let’s get into what I’ll be watching today. Even though...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State

Oregon has announced its uniform combinations for the Pac-12 North rivalry showdown with Oregon State. The Ducks will wear an all green uniform featuring a green helmet with green to yellow wings, a green jersey with yellow numbers and lettering, as well as green pants and cleats. This week's combination...
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Cowboys Rookie LB Micah Parsons Stars In Loss to Raiders

Dallas Cowboys do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons already is the front-runner to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. How about taking it a step beyond and putting him in the driver's seat for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?. Dallas fell short in a 33-30 overtime loss to the...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Seven McGee Spending Most of His Time at Wide Receiver Amid Flurry of Injuries

The Oregon wide receiver group has taken an absolute beating over the past couple weeks with the loss of three strong receivers. The first hit came from Mycah Pittman announcing his departure from the football program. The the second came when Mario Cristobal announced that seniors Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III were injured and out for the rest of the year.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy