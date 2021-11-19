ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

South Jersey Man Gets Life Parole For Luring A Girl Who Was Actually A Homeland Security Agent

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbp8D_0d2E0MMG00

A South Jersey man who pleaded guilty to trying to meet an underage girl for sex was spared prison time, authorities said.

The "girl" was actually a U.S. Homeland Security special agent.

Jason McCann, 36, of Blackwood in Camden County, was sentenced to parole for life and will be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry for trying to meet the girl at a Bordentown Township Park, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Under a plea-bargained agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, McCann pleaded guilty in March to attempt to commit endangering the welfare of a child - impairing or debauching the morals of a child -- in exchange for a three-year sentence in New Jersey state prison, Coffina said.

In addition to parole supervision for life and registration as a sex offender, the State argued at Wednesday's sentencing that McCann be sent to prison, Coffina said.

But Superior Court Judge decided to issue a sentence that didn't include prison time, the prosecutor said.

An investigation into McCann began in July 2020 after he used an instant messaging app to arrange a rendezvous and send pictures of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, Coffina said.

In reality, the person he was communicating with was a special agent with United States Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy handled the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 13

Alvin Bond Sr
5d ago

God forbid he was black, because they'd give him so much time, by the time he's released, they'd have entire city blocks in space.

Reply(7)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Blackwood, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#South Jersey#New Jersey State Prison#Burlington County#The Prosecutor S Office#State#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Hudson Valley

Police have nabbed the man who allegedly hit and killed another man who was crossing a street and then fled the scene.The crash took place around 4:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Rockland County on Route 9W in the Town of Haverstraw, police said.On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Haverstraw Police arrested Sugu…
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy