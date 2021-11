Leicester City welcomes Legia Warsaw to the King Power Stadium on Thursday for a Europa League Group C contest. Both teams make up the bottom half of the group entering the fifth match week, with Warsaw (six points) in third place and the Foxes (five points) right behind them but each with a game in hand. Patson Daka still leads Leicester in goals in the competition with four, while Mahir Emreli (two goals) has the team-high for Warsaw. Fans looking for the broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 22 HOURS AGO