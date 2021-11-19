ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

By EOC Public Information
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdISd_0d2DzzPu00

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 SubscribersThis alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources.

SEATTLE NEWS

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS

NEW OR UPDATED RESOURCES AND SERVICES

For the full list of resources and services, visit www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to everyone age 5 and older. If you are eligible, you can find the nearest vaccine provider at: https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

Starting this Nov. 5, City of Seattle vaccination clinics at Amazon downtown and West Seattle will begin administering pediatric doses (doses for children 5 – 11 years old) by appointment only. With nearly 183,000 five to eleven year olds in King County now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, doses will be extremely limited for the next two weeks.

Residents who need language interpretation, help finding a vaccination or testing site, or ADA accommodation can call the King County COVID-19 Call Center at (206) 477-3977, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Learn more at the City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination page: seattle.gov/vaccine.

Free COVID-19 Testing

UW Medicine is offering free COVID-19 testing for people who live, work, or regularly visit Seattle. Drive-through and walk-up testing are available. While testing is free, if you have medical insurance, please bring your insurance card or proof of insurance. Language interpretation is available. To learn more about these sites, please visit the City of Seattle COVID-19 Free Testing page.

City of Seattle Hygiene, Restroom, and Shower Facilities Map

The City of Seattle has conducted an extensive accounting of every City-funded hygiene resource available. Human Services Department’s hygiene map includes all locations that are open and will be updated weekly.

City of Seattle Free Internet Access Resources 

You can find free public Wi-Fi closest to you at: www.seattle.gov/tech/services/internet-access/free-public-wi-fi. You can also open a Public Wi-Fi Map in a new window here. And you can view a site list that is screen reader accessible here.

Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

The Federal Communications Commission’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) helps families who qualify, get a discount of up to $50 for broadband service. Families and households are eligible if they receive Medicaid, SNAP or other public benefits, are school lunch eligible, are already in the Lifeline program, receive Pell education grants, have lost income due to job loss or furlough during the COVID-19 pandemic, or their 2020 income is below $99,000 for single tax filers or $198,000 for joint filers. If you are in a low-income internet program now, you may be able to apply directly with your internet provider.

Three ways for eligible households to apply:  

  1. Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process. Providers serving Seattle with ongoing low-income internet programs offering the Emergency Broadband Benefit include Comcast, Wave, and wireless hotspot providers: PC’s for People and Human I-T.
  1. Other Washington State providers are listed here.
  1. Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.
  1. Call (833) 511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:
  1. Emergency Broadband Support Center
  1. P.O. Box 7081
  1. London, KY  40742
  1. Application Form (pdf): English ; Spanish (Instructions in other languages: getemergencybroadband.org/help/resources/)

Consumer handouts and the fact sheet are also available in:

  • Arabic – عربى
  • Amharic – አማርኛ
  • Burmese – မြန်မာစာ
  • Chinese-Traditional – 繁體中文
  • Chinese-Simplified – 简体中文
  • Korean – 한국어
  • Russian – русский

You can also help the FCC promote this campaign with this Emergency Broadband Benefit Outreach Toolkit.

DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services; RFQ# SC-2021-13

Request for Qualifications #SC-2021-13 Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Project Title: Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Scope of Services: The City of Seattle, through its Seattle Center department Redevelopment Office, is seeking qualified mechanical engineering firms to provide on-call mechanical engineering services for maintenance and capital improvement projects. Projects will be identified as funding becomes available.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 Green Lake Pathway of Lights

Under normal circumstances Green Lake Community Center staff along with community partners would be preparing for the annual Pathway of Lights as a kickoff to the winter season. Unfortunately this year, because of challenges in enforcing public health vaccine verification requirements, we are unable to host an in-person event. The event typically draws hundreds of Seattle residents and visitors to Green Lake Park for performances and to stroll the glimmering Green Lake circuit, paths, and docks decorated with thousands of twinkling candles. Because the event does not require a ticket or set entry time, and because of the open nature of the park (there are no designated entry and exit points at Green Lake), Seattle Parks and Recreation is unable to enforce Washington State’s vaccine verification requirement for large events at this particular event and location.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

As Cases Surge Across the Country, City of Seattle Prepares to Protect Against COVID-19 During Holidays

SEATTLE (November 22, 2021) – As cases surge across the country with significant outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan encouraged Seattle residents to plan ahead to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting a booster if 18+ and getting tested if they feel any symptoms or are at risk of exposure. 87.5% of residents 12+ have begun vaccinations in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
King County, WA
Health
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales Joins Community to Grieve and Plan Urgent Action with Mayor-Elect after Mount Baker Shooting

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement following last night’s shooting in Mount Baker:. “My thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, their loved ones, and the entire Mount Baker community that has seen a surge in shootings and crimes against small businesses and community spaces. When incidents of violence occur in any community, its impacts are deeply and personally felt by those who live, work, shop, and frequent the space. It is unacceptable, and our City must continue to invest in solutions that combat the root cause of violence – prioritizing housing, behavioral health services, and employment opportunities to ensure basic needs are met.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Broadband Internet#Seattle News Governor S#Wa State Departments#King County News New#Ada#Shower Facilities
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Denise Krownbell, Fish Biologist/Strategic Advisor

Tell us about your role: I advise the Science Policy unit. Our team focuses on the utility’s environmental needs, including various aspects of salmon recovery, climate change and climate adaptation, and even a few things related to the first Skagit license. My job includes policy work for salmon recovery in both the Snohomish (Tolt) and Skagit watersheds and salmon habitat acquisition, restoration, and ongoing management of those purchased lands. I was hired the same day as Liz Ablow, the other female fish biologist at City Light, and we are great friends. I have a great job!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

WINTER TRAIN & VILLAGE

This treasured mainstay of Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, in Seattle Center Armory and on the grounds, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s. The tradition began when three model train enthusiasts built an electric train set from 24-volt airplane motors that travelled through a miniature–however, fairly substantial–village depicting Seattle in the late 1800s. The train was displayed at the Northgate Shopping Center every winter until the end of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Announces Municipal Match Partnership with Washington State Opportunity Scholarship for Seattle Promise Scholars

Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seattle, Washington

With the Expected Approval of Pfizer Boosters This Week, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE (November 17, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s South Lake Union and West Seattle clinics, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with Seattle Fire Department Chief Scoggins, and community partners announced the location of the City’s third vaccination clinic at SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, in South Seattle. Today’s announcement follows reports that the FDA, CDC and WA DOH are expected to approve boosters for every individual 18+ who received Pfizer at least six months ago.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Jefferson Park Golf netting project permitting underway

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is installing new netting on holes 11 and 12 at Jefferson Park Golf Course to reduce golf balls travelling out of the park. The plans for the new poles and netting system have been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI). Permitting will require a height variance, which will take nine to twelve months for City Council approval. As such, construction is estimated to begin in fall 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Public Artwork in Delridge: “Delridge Know How” by Wowhaus

The view while traveling along West Seattle’s Delridge Way SW just became a little different with the addition of new public art in three locations. Created by the Wowhaus artist team Ene Osteraas-Constable and Scott Constable, Delridge Know How is a series of bronze stylized nuts and wrenches that sit prominently alongside Delridge Way SW for pedestrians, bus riders, and vehicular traffic to enjoy. Created in coordination with the upcoming Rapid Ride H Line, this new public art creates a new view along the busy corridor.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board election will occur by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the November 30 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Federal Grant for East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement Project to Significantly Improve Safety and Mobility in Key Industrial Corridor

Under the Biden Administration, SDOT has now received over $135 million in federal funding for key city projects. After significant advocacy by local officials and advocates, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project was awarded $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The RAISE grant will help improve mobility and safety along Seattle’s most important freight corridor as well as boost the regional and state economy. Funds will help people who drive, walk and bike travel safely to industrial and maritime jobs as well as employment sites in Downtown Seattle. Improving this highly-traveled multimodal corridor will also help accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic into the Port of Seattle and other maritime facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Happy GIS Day, Wednesday, November 17

GIS Day is an annual event celebrating the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) that was initiated by spatial analytics world-leader Esri. For almost 20 years, GIS Day has been a day of gatherings and celebration of the important work done by the GIS community globally. GIS Day is dedicated to showing, teaching, and inspiring others to use GIS technology towards a better world.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

736
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy