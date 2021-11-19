ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reveals Giving Tree

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Sheriff’s Giving Tree is dedicated to the men and women who make sacrifices daily on behalf of the citizens of Fayette County. The tree was put together by the staff of the Sheriff’s Department.

This tree is covered with stars that each represent a Conservator under the Sheriff’s protected custody. A conservator is a ward of the State, and the Sheriff takes care of their finances. Many of these protected clients live on limited funds. This Giving Tree will allow the community to give back to those who need it most, all the while honoring our Deputies. Visit the Fayette County Court House to see the Giving Tree and pick up a few stars.

On the stars are some of the items needed like socks, throw blankets, and butter cookies.

Return the gift to the Sheriff’s Department before December 17, 2021, wrapped or unwrapped, and we will make the delivery.

