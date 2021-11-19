Komets add goalie Bonar to the roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Bonar has been signed and will be added to the active roster. Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled by Henderson of the AHL and forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been loaned to the Silver Knights. The Komets have also signed forward Marcus Oritz.

Bonar, 30, has played for nine different ECHL teams since the 2014-2015 season. The Delta, British Columbia native played three games with the Komets during the 2015-2016 season with a record of 2-1. In 2018-2019 season the 6’0 netminder played 48 games for the Atlanta Gladiators finishing with a record of 23-17-6 with a .919 save percentage. This season, Bonar has played two games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL.

Patera has played six games with the Komets with a record of 3-2-1 and a goals-against average of 2.63. Boudens has appeared in seven games, leading the team in goals scored with five. Busch has three points in eight games this season.

Ortiz, 29, has played 10 games with Quad City of the SPHL his season. The 5’11 forward has scored six goals and six assists, coupled with 28 penalty minutes with the Storm.

The Komets begin a three game home stand Friday versus Kalamazoo, Saturday versus Wheeling and Iowa on Sunday.

