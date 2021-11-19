ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Komets add goalie Bonar to the roster

By Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtQDG_0d2DxRWu00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Bonar has been signed and will be added to the active roster.  Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled by Henderson of the AHL and forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been loaned to the Silver Knights. The Komets have also signed forward Marcus Oritz.

Bonar, 30, has played for nine different ECHL teams since the 2014-2015 season.  The Delta, British Columbia native played three games with the Komets during the 2015-2016 season with a record of 2-1.  In 2018-2019 season the 6’0 netminder played 48 games for the Atlanta Gladiators finishing with a record of 23-17-6 with a .919 save percentage.   This season, Bonar has played two games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL.

Patera has played six games with the Komets with a record of 3-2-1 and a goals-against average of 2.63. Boudens has appeared in seven games, leading the team in goals scored with five. Busch has three points in eight games this season.

Ortiz, 29, has played 10 games with Quad City of the SPHL his season. The 5’11 forward has scored six goals and six assists, coupled with 28 penalty minutes with the Storm.

The Komets begin a three game home stand Friday versus Kalamazoo, Saturday versus Wheeling and Iowa on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles claim Fox, add six players to 40-man roster

The Orioles are protecting six players again in the Rule 5 draft that’s scheduled for next month in Orlando, Fla., placing pitchers DL Hall, Kyle Bradish, Kevin Smith, Félix Bautista and Logan Gillaspie, and infielder Terrin Vavra on the 40-man roster at tonight’s deadline. The day began with 32 openings,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WANE 15

Former Komet goalie Fucale shuts out Red Wings in NHL debut

DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – Former Komet Zach Fucale got his first taste of NHL action and it couldn’t have been sweeter as the goalie stopped all 21 shots he faced to help the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 win over the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday night. Fucale started this season with the AHL’s […]
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Holy Goalie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Calvin Pickard’s first shutout of the year propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday at Van Andel Arena, marking the Griffins third win in just as many outings and fourth victory in the past five games. Pickard’s shutout...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

McIvor at ease leading Komets

Marcus McIvor's leadership style includes being vocal, lending an air of positivity in the locker room and having enough confidence to give his teammates constructive criticism. Coach Ben Boudreau had so much trust in the 27-year-old defenseman that he made him an alternate captain this season for the defending champion Komets.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Confident Komets blank Walleye

The Komets were scrambling for bodies last week, thanks to call-ups, injuries, illnesses (including COVID-19) and even an immigration work visa problem. But it hasn’t stopped them from cruising along. They won their fifth in a row Saturday night, 3-0, over the rival Toledo Walleye in front of 7,494 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Military Appreciation Night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensacola Ice Flyers#Weather#Ahl#The Silver Knights#The Atlanta Gladiators#Wheeling#Nexstar Media Inc
cycloneshockey.com

Komets Edge Cyclones, 2-1

A third period rally fell short for the second time in as many games, with the Cyclones falling 2-1 to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati falls to 5-4 on the year and finish a four game homestand 2-2. The Komets have won four straight games and improve to 5-1 on the young season.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Fantasy basketball: Talen Horton-Tucker among low-rostered players to add

This week we're featuring a player that's returned from injury as just the shot in the arm that his team needs, two young talents proving they can produce so well off the bench that they deserve starter minutes, and two professional scorers that are shooting it well right now. These...
NBA
chatsports.com

How the Rule 5 draft works, and which players the Tigers might add to the roster

The Detroit Tigers struck gold when they selected Akil Baddoo from the Minnesota Twins’ farm system with the third selection in the 2020 Rule 5 draft. In 2019, the Tigers chose Victor Reyes with the first overall pick, and he remains on the roster. This year, the Tigers will have the 11th selection.
MLB
WANE 15

Komets blanked by Indy Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Cliff Watson’s goal in the first period proved to be the only goal of the night as the Komets fell at the Indy Fuel 1-0 on Wednesday evening. Cale Morris stopped all 27 shots he faced to record a shutout for Indy. Jiri Patera stopped 22-of-23 shots for the Komets. Komets are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Post-Bulletin

KoMets' next assignment is a whopper

This isn’t surprising to Gavin Giesler. Not after the way his Kasson-Mantorville team performed last year. And not after he watched the commitment and execution from his football teammates this summer. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior tight end/defensive end was right in the middle of all of that summertime sweat, including...
FOOTBALL
dotesports.com

Team Secret adds iceiceice to revamped Dota 2 roster

Since losing both zai and MATUMBAMAN in the post-International roster shuffle, Team Secret has kept quiet and started making moves to fill the void those departures left in what was one of the most successful rosters in team history. Through the use of a multi-part comic series themed around its...
VIDEO GAMES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fuel's goalie doesn't give Komets a chance

The Komets peppered the Indy Fuel net with plenty of quality shots Wednesday, but they couldn't solve Cale Morris. The former Notre Dame netminder made 27 saves as the Fuel won 1-0 in front of 1,585 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. “Their goalie played extremely well. You can't...
NHL
chatsports.com

Pirates add Peguero, three outfielders to roster

The Pirates finally made their long-anticipated roster decisions Friday evening, adding shortstop Liover Peguero and outfielders Travis Swaggerty, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Jack Suwinski to the 40-man roster to protect them from next month's Rule 5 draft. To make room on the roster, the club designated catcher Michael Pérez for assignment....
MLB
ABC Action News

USF men's hoops adds 8 transfers to the roster

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF men's basketball team had to wear their name tags for a little while longer this preseason. The Bulls added eight transfers to their new-look roster, but the players aren't backing away from adjusting to a new program. "It’s a different system. So you gotta learn...
TAMPA, FL
KSDK

Cardinals add Brendan Donovan, two pitchers to 40-man roster

ST. LOUIS — Brendan Donovan capped a big season on Friday by being one of three Cardinals’ prospects added to the team’s 40-man roster. The Cardinals also selected the contracts of two right-handed pitchers, Jake Walsh and Freddy Pacheco, but left some other prospects unprotected despite having open spots on their roster.
MLB
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy