The following CEOs have announced their planned departures from health systems they've led for decades. What will they do once they leave?. Steve Edwards. CEO, CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.): Immediately after retiring, I plan to spend most of my time with my family, who have stood by me even though the demands of the pandemic tried to pull me away from them. Beyond caring for them, I will spend much time cycling, backpacking, kayaking, fishing and generally being more carefree. While I am retiring, my work is not done. I plan to stay on at CoxHealth in a limited advisory capacity assisting leadership changes and helping teach and coach future leaders.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO