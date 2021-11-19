The Cool Kids Tap Larry June For New Single "All Or Nothing"

This has been a harrowing time for Fetty Wap. The rapper was just on the verge of his triumphant return to music with the release of The Butterfly Effect back in October. The album was applauded by fans who were happy to see the New Jersey rapper ease his way back into the swing of things following the tragic loss of his daughter. It is an experience that the rapper has been understandably tight-lipped about, but just as he was grieving his child's loss, Fetty was arrested.

