PlayStation 5’s SSD-Focused Design Came About Because Epic’s Tim Sweeney Wanted It

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 is a fascinating and unique piece of hardware, and while we’ve already heard some details about the creation of the system, it’s always fun to hear more. Thankfully, system architect Mark Cerny has provided just that in a new video for Wired, which you can check out for...

totalgamingnetwork.com

Tim Sweeney Loves Monopolies but Only When He's Running Them

The controversial Epic Games CEO wants there to be just one software storefront for multiple devices. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, said that he wants a world where there is a single unified game store. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sweeney says that Epic has been working with developers and services providers to help make that happen.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sabrent Rocket 4 2TB SSD and Heatsink Bundle for PlayStation 5 Review

Today we’re taking a look at Sabrent’s Rocket 4 2TB SSD with heatsink PlayStation 5 bundle. Sabrent is the first company on the market who’s developed a heatsink that fits perfectly inside of the PlayStation 5. Editor’s Note: This article contains affiliate links to Amazon. Buying a product through these...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Elder Scrolls 6’s Xbox exclusivity ‘isn’t about punishing PlayStation’, says Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has reiterated that Bethesda‘s The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive when it eventually releases. Asked about Elder Scrolls 6 in a new profile with GQ to celebrate 20 years of the Xbox (Microsoft will hold a special anniversary stream on Monday), Spencer revealed his thoughts on how the upcoming RPG will fit in Xbox’s lineup:
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Epic's Tim Sweeney calls Google 'crazy,' says 'Apple must be stopped'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has used his speech at a South Korea conference to lambast both Apple and Google, plus promote his plan for one app store for all devices.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

PlayStation Celebrates Xbox's 20th Anniversary, Too

Today is a very big milestone for Microsoft, as the company's Xbox brand--and the Halo franchise--have turned 20. Halo Infinite's multiplayer even surprise-released to celebrate, and even PlayStation got in on the festivities via Twitter. In response to an post from Xbox that included the original Xbox startup screen, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hardware Review: Sabrent's PS5 SSD Heatsink Offers Console Convenience

Sony has enabled the PlayStation 5’s expanded storage slot, allowing you to dramatically increase the amount of software you can have installed at once. Rather than creating a proprietary solution, the manufacturer has instead opted for standard NVMe M.2 SSDs, which should help drive prices down as they become more common in PCs. It’s a smart choice from a manufacturer famously burned by expensive PS Vita memory cards, but it does come with a few installation caveats.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Wants Unified App Store

On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Epic Games Inc. CEO Tim Sweeney pushed for a universal app store in an interview with Bloomberg that also included the executive blasting Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google for their mobile duopolistic behavior. Sweeney sees a universal app store as the solution to Apple and...
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

Tim Sweeney wants one app store for every platform, probably in the metaverse

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the world needs one unified game store, and that Epic is working with developers and service providers to help make it happen. "What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms," Sweeney said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Right now software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store."
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Epic’s Tim Sweeney Says Metaverse A ‘Multitrillion-Dollar’ Opportunity

The Chief Executive Officer of Epic Games sees the “metaverse” as a potentially “multitrillion-dollar part of the world economy.”. Tim Sweeney’s Epic Games is, of course, the company behind the global phenomenon that is Fortnite and the Unreal toolset responsible for making it. Sweeney and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are among two of the most prominent technology industry executives using the term “metaverse” to describe a broader shift toward sharing experiences with others in real-time over the Internet. While we’ve heard plenty from Zuckerberg recently, Sweeney’s recent comments, which were made at a conference in Seoul as well as an interview afterward with Bloomberg, offer us an updated view into his assessment of the opportunity.
BUSINESS
techraptor.net

Only 1% of Let's Build a Zoo Sales Came From Epic Games Store

No More Robots' Mike Rose has revealed that only 1% of Let's Build a Zoo sales came from the Epic Games Store and that there were several issues with the game's launch on Steam. Let's Build a Zoo is a new game from No More Robots, a game developer that...
VIDEO GAMES
