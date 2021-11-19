PlayStation 5’s SSD-Focused Design Came About Because Epic’s Tim Sweeney Wanted It

The Chief Executive Officer of Epic Games sees the “metaverse” as a potentially “multitrillion-dollar part of the world economy.”. Tim Sweeney’s Epic Games is, of course, the company behind the global phenomenon that is Fortnite and the Unreal toolset responsible for making it. Sweeney and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are among two of the most prominent technology industry executives using the term “metaverse” to describe a broader shift toward sharing experiences with others in real-time over the Internet. While we’ve heard plenty from Zuckerberg recently, Sweeney’s recent comments, which were made at a conference in Seoul as well as an interview afterward with Bloomberg, offer us an updated view into his assessment of the opportunity.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO