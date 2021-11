Taylor Public Library, Borough of Taylor and The Taylor's Miracle On Main Street Committee would like to invite everyone to the Inaugural Taylor Miracle on Main Street Christmas Event!!!! The event will kick off by welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus with a Parade starting at 6:00 PM. The Parade will start at Taylor Fire Company #1 (614 Union Street)and will proceed down Union turning right onto South Main Street ending at the Taylor Public Library! The event will continue behind the Taylor Community Center and Library with a Tree Lighting Ceremony, Basket Raffles, Train Display, Refreshments and More!!! The Riverside Viking Voices will be singing Christmas Songs to help kick off the Holiday Season!! AND there's a "rumor" that Santa may be bringing some of his reindeer for a visit!!

