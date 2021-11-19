ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xCNW_0d2DvGi300
Elderly Deaths Trial Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury after one juror is hanging up the deliberations in his capital murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder for smothering Lu Thi Harris, 81, and stealing her jewelry. He is accused of killing at least 18 women in Dallas and Collin counties. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Tom Fox)

DALLAS — (AP) — A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

The mistrial raises questions about how prosecutors will proceed with the cases against Chemirmir, who authorities have accused of being a prolific killer preying on the elderly. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a series of notes to the court Friday, the 12 jurors said they were “hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one” over the case. It was not clear what verdict the majority of jurors supported. Jones initially resisted declaring a mistrial, repeatedly ordering the jury to continue deliberation.

Chemirmir’s attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting evidence, and the 48-year-old didn’t testify in his own defense. They dismissed the evidence against their client as “quantity over quality” and asserted that prosecutors had not proved Chemirmir’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

When police tracked Chemirmir to his nearby apartment following the attack on Bartel, he was holding jewelry and cash. Documents in a large red jewelry box police say he had just thrown away led them to a Dallas home, where Harris was dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

After his arrest, authorities announced they’d begin reviewing hundreds of deaths, signaling the possibility that a serial killer had been stalking older people. Over the following years, the number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew.

For the families of most of the women he’s been charged with killing, they learned months or years after their loved one’s death that authorities believed they’d been killed. Those families had puzzled over the suddenness of their older but otherwise healthy and active loved ones’ deaths, and in many cases, filed police reports when jewelry was found missing after their deaths.

Bartel died in 2020 but jurors heard from her during the trial through a taped deposition. She said she did not remember details of the appearance of the man who attacked her but said she knew she was in mortal danger the minute she opened her door.

“My eyes were just fixated on these green rubber gloves that I saw. ... I knew instantly when I saw those two green rubber gloves, number one, I should not have opened the door, number two, my life was in grave danger,” Bartel said on the video.

She said that she tried to push the door shut but was overpowered. “He said: ‘Don’t fight me, lie on the bed,’” Bartel said.

Bartel described a pillow being smashed into her face and her attacker “using all his weight to keep me from breathing.” Chemirmir was charged with attempted capital murder in the attack on Bartel.

Jurors saw surveillance video from a Walmart showing that Harris and Chemirmir were at the store at the same time, just hours before she was found dead.

Most of the victims were killed at independent living communities for older people, where Chemirmir allegedly forced his way into apartments or posed as a handyman. He’s also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.

Harris’ son-in-law, Richard Rinehart, testified that the jewelry box found in the trash when Chemirmir was arrested belonged to his mother-in-law, as did numerous pieces of jewelry officers found then.

Evidence presented showed that Chemirmir was also in possession of numerous $2 bills at the time, and Rinehart testified that his mother-in-law loved giving them as gifts.

Police have also said that a set of keys found with Chemirmir when he was arrested opened the front doors of Harris’ home.

Jurors also heard about the killing of of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, who was found dead in her Richardson home in January 2018. Hers was one of the 18 Chemirmir has been charged with.

Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin said that Brooks’ death had originally been called a natural death, but after an investigation following the arrest of Chemirmir, the medical examiner changed the cause of death to homicide.

Fitzmartin said that Chemirmir also followed Brooks home from the same Walmart Harris was at before her death. Her daughter, Ann Brooks, testified that after her mother’s death, her mother’s safe was missing, as was most of her jewelry, including wedding rings and a coral necklace she always wore.

Chemirmir, who immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya, became a permanent U.S. resident in 2007.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Gang member threatens police officers and families with death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man for Public Intoxication when he walked into the Brownsville Police station. Arnoldo Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody around 4:50 p.m. when he requested an item from the information booth officer. Police said the officer on duty noticed Ramirez was intoxicated and requested other officers on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Man Charged With 11 Murders in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole, authorities said Thursday. Kim Leach, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, said 46-year-old Billy...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Brooks
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#Attorneys#Mistrial#Stalking#Ap
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Declares Mistrial for Alleged Jewelry-Obsessed Serial Killer

A Texas man accused of killing 18 women over a two-year period dodged a conviction in his first murder trial Friday after the judge declared a mistrial due to jurors being “hopelessly deadlocked.” Billy Chemirmir, 48, allegedly posed as a handyman or forced himself into the homes of 18 elderly women, prosecutors said. The mistrial was declared in the capital murder case against Chemirmir for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors say Chemirmir killed a string of women and stole their jewelry, and he wasn’t caught until a woman who survived an encounter called police. They then arrested Chemirmir, who was found in possession of keys to a victim’s front door, an array of jewelry, and various $2 bills, a trademark of one of the victims. Prosecutor John Creuzot vowed to retry Chemirmir for the murders and attempted murders, the Dallas Morning News reports. “Our commitment was to get two convictions, and that does not change,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
WDVM 25

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man charged in Pennsylvania woman’s death after body parts found in Florida

TAMPA, Fla — A Florida man was charged with killing a Pennsylvania woman after her dismembered body was found dumped in a bay, police said Wednesday. Tampa Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Kessler earlier this week on drug charges while investigating the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Kessler is facing charges of second-degree murder and abusing a dead body.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy