ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

October tornado outbreak flattened kennel that housed dogs for kids with special needs

By Jennifer Tomazic, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXbl4_0d2Dv3Jr00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The tornados in southwestern Pennsylvania in October flattened a kennel that housed dogs for kids with special needs. Families who have benefitted from the group are now trying to help them out.

“I realized this is bad,” said Steve Kiray. “If my dogs were running free out of the kennel, this is bad.”

As Kiray, owner of K9s for Kids, made his way further onto his property in Washington County he saw his kennels.

“(They were) mangled like a twist tie on a loaf of bread,” said Kiray.

He corralled his nine German Shepherds that were lose after the EF 2 tornado cut a path through the 100-year-old farm that he lives on.

“The next thought that went through my head was the puppies.”

Four 7-week-old puppies and their mama weren’t initially in view. Kiray found the mother and three of the pups together and heard the fourth crying a short distance away.

“The miracle four, I call them,” said Kiray. “They should not have been here. An EF 2 that destroyed everything in its path should have sucked them up and they should have been miles down the road.”

They’re barely damaged from the trauma. But its harder on Steve. Two of his female dogs that he breeds and trains for kids with special needs died. And one of them was due with a litter in a month.

“And now kids have to wait and that’s not fair,” said mom Devon Shallenberger. “I saw that and I thought how can I help?”

Schallenberger set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Steve and K9s for Kids to find and buy just the right females to breed, which he says cost $16,000 dollars each. He’s particular about them to make sure they have the right characteristics and Devon appreciates that.

Her son, Jackson, has a service dog from K9s for Kids. Once families are matched with the dogs that they buy from Kiray, they train with the dog and Kiray for a year.

Jackson’s German Shepherd named Baby is trained to track the 9-year-old’s scent if the non-verbal boy goes missing.

Mom says the dog has been a wonderful companion.

“(Jackson’s) comprehension has just improved tremendously. That is unexplainable. And I know it’s partly because of the dog,” said Shallenberger.

“The dogs have a magic. It’s good to know that we’re helping the kids. That’s what we all set out to do,” said Kiray.

He says he’s going to see a female dog in Florida on Monday to see if she’s a good fit for his program.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is there a Santa shortage this year?

It may be more difficult to get your kids to tell Santa what they want this year. It’s not because the kids don’t want to see the man in red. Instead, some areas of the country are seeing a Santa shortage. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, there is a shortage of...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Jackson Township, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Washington County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Washington, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Watch: Astronauts bring little bit of home to Thanksgiving in space celebration

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station didn’t let a little thing like distance get in the way of gratitude or a good meal. “I just want my family to know how much I appreciate their love and support. Even though I’m going to be really far away and moving really fast, my heart is definitely with them,” Mark Vande Hei, one of seven astronauts housed aboard the ISS through the holidays, said in a NASA video shared from the outpost on Monday.
YOUTUBE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy