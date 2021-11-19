Resistance to federal mandate could impact holiday travel

Experts predict this Thanksgiving could be the most significant holiday travel surge of the pandemic era. Unfortunately, the spike could lead to a new rash of delays and cancellations. Based on reservations, airline officials say the number of people expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday season will increase drastically, approaching pre-pandemic levels. The rise would be […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.
The Thanksgiving travel rush is already underway, with U.S. fliers flocking to airports and millions of drivers expected to fill highways. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts that more than 53.4 million people will travel this year, in what will be the highest single-year increase since 2005. Travel for the...
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - AAA predicts 53.4 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year; that number is up 13% from last year. 2021 is now considered the highest single-year increase in travel since 2005 according to AAA. Meredith Mitts with AAA says they have not seen this growth in numbers for some time. “Obviously there are a lot of people traveling again. A lot of people didn’t travel last year, and some even the year before that.”
DES MOINES, Iowa — Traveling this holiday season might take just a little bit longer, especially at the airport. On Nov. 22, just days before Thanksgiving, most federal workers, including TSA security, will be required to be vaccinated. A union that represents more than 700,000 federal employees asked the White...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have patience and arrive early -- that’s the holiday travel advice from Orlando International Airport’s Director Phil Brown. Early Wednesday morning travelers saw long lines at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Brown says 40% of the airport’s outgoing passengers go through TSA before 9 a.m. Bernadette Franck...
WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
A vaccine mandate for Transportation Security Administration employees is not expected to impact security staffing at New England's airports, including Bradley International, during the Thanksgiving holiday, a spokesperson for the agency tells NBC Connecticut. According to the TSA, 93% of the agency's employees are in compliance with the vaccine mandate,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The week of Thanksgiving 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Millions of Americans are expected to fly for the holiday, which could mean delays at some airports. Getting to the airport early was a priority for some on Monday, because it marked the […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TSA does not expect a Monday deadline for federal workers to show proof of vaccination to impact staffing ahead of the busiest travel week of the entire year. A spokesperson with the agency tells FOX17 that 93% of TSA workers are in compliance with the Biden...
TAMPA, Fla. — Traveling for the holidays could be even more of a headache if the Transportation Security Administration's COVID vaccine mandate causes staff shortages. The deadline to get vaccinated is Monday, but the most recent data shared shows just more than 60 percent of staff at the TSA has reported they've gotten the shot.
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is historically the busiest time of the year for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, airport officials expect that to be the case again next week. “Our passenger numbers have been steadily going up since the start of the pandemic,”...
The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest travel day on the calendar. In a normal year, things can get stressful and hectic in America’s airports. However, this year isn’t a normal one. The world is shaking off the pandemic and trying to get back to normal. As a result, several industries, including airlines are understaffed and short on some supplies.
