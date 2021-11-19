ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resistance to federal mandate could impact holiday travel

By JAMES ROSEN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a...

WGN News

Experts suggest Thanksgiving holiday travel could be biggest of pandemic

Experts predict this Thanksgiving could be the most significant holiday travel surge of the pandemic era. Unfortunately, the spike could lead to a new rash of delays and cancellations.  Based on reservations, airline officials say the number of people expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday season will increase drastically, approaching pre-pandemic levels. The rise would be […]
TRAVEL
cbslocal.com

TSA Confident Start Of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Will Not Impact Staffing During Thanksgiving Travel Period

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.
TRAVEL
kyoutv.com

AAA: Millions of travelers this holiday season will impact traffic this Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - AAA predicts 53.4 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year; that number is up 13% from last year. 2021 is now considered the highest single-year increase in travel since 2005 according to AAA. Meredith Mitts with AAA says they have not seen this growth in numbers for some time. “Obviously there are a lot of people traveling again. A lot of people didn’t travel last year, and some even the year before that.”
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

TSA vaccination mandate deadline looms ahead of busy holiday travel

DES MOINES, Iowa — Traveling this holiday season might take just a little bit longer, especially at the airport. On Nov. 22, just days before Thanksgiving, most federal workers, including TSA security, will be required to be vaccinated. A union that represents more than 700,000 federal employees asked the White...
DES MOINES, IA
wogx.com

Orlando International Airport could reach pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have patience and arrive early -- that’s the holiday travel advice from Orlando International Airport’s Director Phil Brown. Early Wednesday morning travelers saw long lines at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Brown says 40% of the airport’s outgoing passengers go through TSA before 9 a.m. Bernadette Franck...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Austin

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

TSA: Vaccine Mandate Won't Impact Holiday Staffing at Bradley Airport

A vaccine mandate for Transportation Security Administration employees is not expected to impact security staffing at New England's airports, including Bradley International, during the Thanksgiving holiday, a spokesperson for the agency tells NBC Connecticut. According to the TSA, 93% of the agency's employees are in compliance with the vaccine mandate,...
HEALTH
WJTV 12

What the federal vaccine mandate deadline means for air travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The week of Thanksgiving 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Millions of Americans are expected to fly for the holiday, which could mean delays at some airports. Getting to the airport early was a priority for some on Monday, because it marked the […]
JACKSON, MS
Fox17

TSA expects no travel delays tied to federal vaccine mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TSA does not expect a Monday deadline for federal workers to show proof of vaccination to impact staffing ahead of the busiest travel week of the entire year. A spokesperson with the agency tells FOX17 that 93% of TSA workers are in compliance with the Biden...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
10NEWS

TSA vaccine mandate could cause staffing shortage, delay travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Traveling for the holidays could be even more of a headache if the Transportation Security Administration's COVID vaccine mandate causes staff shortages. The deadline to get vaccinated is Monday, but the most recent data shared shows just more than 60 percent of staff at the TSA has reported they've gotten the shot.
TAMPA, FL
yourvalley.net

Pack your patience: Holiday travel could reach pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is historically the busiest time of the year for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, airport officials expect that to be the case again next week. “Our passenger numbers have been steadily going up since the start of the pandemic,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
