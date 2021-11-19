ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures to get a little warmer before heading into the holidays

By Meteorologist Greg Pollak
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the weekend, expect a generally quiet forecast with temperatures warmer than what we have been seeing. For Saturday, we'll see copious amounts of clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine for...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGUN 9

Less wind and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will return to southern Arizona over the holiday weekend and will bring warmer temperatures and less wind back to the region. Highs will climb back into the 70s, but overnight lows will remain chilly and drop into the mid to upper 40s. A warm,...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Warmer temperatures today

Today will be warmer with highs back into the mid 30s. Conditions will remain mostly cloudy this weekend but highs will increase to the low 40s tomorrow. Going into the week temperatures will be mild with chances of hitting 50 degrees by Thursday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy next week but conditions look to remain dry.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Very chilly evening ahead with warmer temperatures on the way

A slight breeze in the area will continue through the evening hours but is expected to calm down overnight. Even a light wind will bring our wind chill values down into the lower to middle 20s tonight so be sure to bundle up if you happen to be out and about! Clear skies will take us into the overnight hours.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Morning With Wind Chills In The Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cold day for Black Friday shoppers. Bone chilling cold starts out Friday with temperatures start in the teens and 20s. Some sunshine returns later in the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 30s. Yipes … it's cold out there. Wind chills in the single digits @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RVMbFHOVTo — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 26, 2021 Saturday starts off chilly with an increase of clouds and chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Both Saturday and Sunday highs hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy