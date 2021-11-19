Deutsche Bank nominates Alexander Wynaendts as next chairman

The USD tended to retreat against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet seems about to end the week higher. It should be noted that yesterday’s financial releases may have provided some mixed emotions as the initial jobless claims figure ticked up instead of dropping as expected, yet the Philly Fed business index jumped substantially implying a greater degree of economic activity in the wider Philly area. No major financial releases are expected from the US today hence we expect the greenback to be driven by fundamentals and we note that a number of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak and could sway the market’s mood. Remaining on the Fed issues we expect Biden to provide with his nominee for the Fed’s top position and the main candidates currently considered are incumbent Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed’s Board of Governor member Lael Brainard. The issue is strongly political as the left leaning side of the Democrats seem to favour Brainard for a stronger supervision of financial institutions, while Republicans seem to favour Powell, and overall caution is advised as unexpected volatility could be created by the issue.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO