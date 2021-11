Tuesday player press conference we had two leaders of TCU Football address the media. We had quarterback Max Duggan and defensive end Ochaun Mathis. Both players talked about their expectations on finishing up the season strong. They were both very adamant about making sure they finish the season strong and giving a season for the seniors to remember. Through all the ups and downs, they have stuck with same mindset of staying focused on one game at a time. Max and Ochaun were asked about their futures with TCU, since a coach change is about to happen. Duggan says he wants to stay at TCU regardless of coaching change. Duggan has two years of eligibility left. Mathis stated that his focus is not on coaching change but on beating Iowa State.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO