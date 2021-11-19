4 teens charged with ethnic intimidation in subway attack
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four teens are accused of ethnic intimidation and other charges in what police say was a racial attack on a Philadelphia subway....origin.wjactv.com
Putting all history aside, and race aside, what these girls did was malicious and they deserve to pay for their actions.
I'm pleased to say that the parent a one of the perpetrators who saw the behavior call the police on her own child! this just goes to show that they are some parents out there who are responsible parents and we'll take the right actions when they know it need to be done!
😂😂😂😂😂 If it was a white person/group it would be called a hate crime.
