ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Study shows roller coasters are good for your health

By Samantha Davis-Friedman
attractionsmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news, coaster fans! Based on his study at Thorpe Park in England, Dr. David Lewis reports that riding roller coasters could reduce anxiety levels and increase feelings of happiness and self-confidence, which is no surprise to the members of American Coaster Enthusiasts. The 6,000 diehard coaster fans who...

attractionsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Best Way to Stay Healthy in Older Age, New Study Says

There are no shortcuts when it comes to aging gracefully. If maintaining mobility, cognition, and overall quality of life well into old age was as easy as flipping a switch, we would all be running marathons at the age of 85. They may be boring and bothersome at times, but...
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

This Drinking Habit Could Be Good For Your Health

A new study found a link between consuming this much alcohol and favorable heart health. When discussing drinking habits, the majority of us look for ways of decreasing it or at least keeping it under a certain margin. Thanks to years of studying its effect on humans, it’s common knowledge that the consumption of too much alcohol is bad for your health.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coasters#The Roller#Health Benefits#Ace Communications
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

New Study Links “Feel Good” Hormones to Gut Health

Everyone likes to feel good, and the hormone serotonin generally brings on that feeling. High levels of serotonin, therefore, may always seem like a good thing. After all, it would mean you’re constantly feeling pretty good. But new data is revealing that feeling good in your brain might not always...
HEALTH
attractionsmagazine.com

Palindrome infinity shuttle roller coaster is coming to the U.S. in 2022

Palindrome, a one-of-a-kind infinity shuttle roller coaster built by Gerstlauer, is expected to debut at Cotaland in Austin, Texas in late 2022. Named after a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward, Palindrome will feature a 95-foot vertical lift hill, 51 miles-per-hour top speed, two inversions, and a vertical “hop-stall” before riders experience the ride again — only backward.
AUSTIN, TX
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
wnewsj.com

Thanksgiving is good for your health

More and more studies are finding that gratitude doesn’t just make you feel like a better person, it’s actually good for your health. Professor and researcher Robert A. Emmons puts it this way: “Clinical trials indicate that the practice of gratitude can have dramatic and lasting effects in a person’s life. It can lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep.”
RELIGION
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Use This Stall in a Public Bathroom, Experts Warn

Most people have some kind of strategy when considering what stall to use in a public restroom. For some, the one farthest from the door is preferable. For others, the one closest to the exit makes sense. And for many of us, it's the one right in the middle. But while this Goldilocks-esque choice can be a challenge, there's actual research into which bathroom stall is the worst to use, based on how often it's frequented. Read on to find out which stall you should be avoiding when you have to use a public restroom.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
FITNESS
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When Your Heat Turns On, Call Your Doctor Immediately

With temperatures continuing to drop, you may be eager to turn your heat on for the first time this season. And while there are few things more pleasant than returning after a long, cold day to a nice, warm home, your heating system could be the source of serious problems, too. In fact, experts say that if you notice one particular thing when you turn on your heat, it's time to get checked out by your doctor immediately. Read on to discover how to spot a problem and what it could mean for your wellbeing.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy