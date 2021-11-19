ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted breach of Ohio county election network draws FBI and state scrutiny

By Amy Gardner, Emma Brown, Devlin Barrett, The Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Federal and state investigators are examining an attempt to breach an Ohio county’s election network that bears striking similarities to an incident in Colorado earlier this year, when government officials helped an outsider gain access to the county voting system in an effort to find fraud. Data...

The Denver Gazette

Lauren Boebert says Mesa County DA is acting professionally in election data breach probe

While U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert says she's satisfied that the local prosecutor helping investigate allegations involving an election data security breach in Mesa County has been acting responsibly and professionally, her former campaign manager, who charged that the FBI broke down her front door and handcuffed her in front of her children last week while serving a search warrant in the case, sees it differently. Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident who ran Boebert's congressional campaign for the first six months of last year through...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WYTV.com

Ohio election security tested after attempted hack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attempt at hacking into one of Ohio’s 88 boards of elections failed. Mahoning County Elections Board Director Tom McCabe said it’s because of the security measures put in place by the Secretary of State. Last week, we learned a worker in Lake County plugged their...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Probe Lindell Associate’s Link to Ohio Election-Data Breach

The feds are investigating the attempted breach of an election network that occurred inside the office of a Lake County, Ohio, official who had contact with an associate of right-wing MyPillow tycoon Mike Lindell, The Washington Post reports. Data from the incursion by a private laptop was then presented at a symposium on supposed election fraud hosted by Lindell—although authorities say it was not sensitive information. The Ohio official, John Hamercheck, swiped his credentials to get onto the fifth floor of the government building multiple times during a “roughly six-hour period when, according to the leaked data, the laptop was intermittently connected to the county network,” the Post wrote. The Lindell associate, election conspiracist Douglas Frank, has been on a crusade to recruit local officials to join his fruitless effort to prove the 2020 election was rigged.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Ohio Secretary of State discusses election security in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - : Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio has been rated 99.98% accurate for election security. That, after a 2020 election, held during a pandemic, where more people than ever cast ballots by mail, and voted before election day. But information-or as many call it, disinformation-on...
OHIO STATE
Tina Peters
Frank Larose
Donald Trump
Mike Lindell
broomfieldenterprise.com

FBI, state law enforcement search four locations in connection with investigation of Mesa County Clerk’s Office

The FBI and state law enforcement officials searched four locations in Mesa and Garfield counties Tuesday in connection with a criminal investigation into employees of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, a Republican, and others in her office have been under criminal...
MESA COUNTY, CO
MSNBC

County clerk tied to Pillow Guy searched by FBI after compromising election equipment

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold talks with Rachel Maddow about how a Mesa County, Colorado clerk, swept up in the frenzy of pro-Trump conspiracy theories, compromised election equipment, contributed to a threatening environment for state election workers, and has now had her home searched by the FBI, along with the home of Lauren Boebert's campaign manager.Nov. 18, 2021.
MESA COUNTY, CO
