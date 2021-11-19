Attempted breach of Ohio county election network draws FBI and state scrutiny

The feds are investigating the attempted breach of an election network that occurred inside the office of a Lake County, Ohio, official who had contact with an associate of right-wing MyPillow tycoon Mike Lindell, The Washington Post reports. Data from the incursion by a private laptop was then presented at a symposium on supposed election fraud hosted by Lindell—although authorities say it was not sensitive information. The Ohio official, John Hamercheck, swiped his credentials to get onto the fifth floor of the government building multiple times during a “roughly six-hour period when, according to the leaked data, the laptop was intermittently connected to the county network,” the Post wrote. The Lindell associate, election conspiracist Douglas Frank, has been on a crusade to recruit local officials to join his fruitless effort to prove the 2020 election was rigged.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO